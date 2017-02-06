 
 

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Is Touching Tribute To Troops Using VR Technology

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 12:37am CST

 

Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Is Touching Tribute to Troops Using VR Technology
 

The Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 commercial was filmed during the Big Game. "A Better Super Bowl" ran after the end of the Big Game featuring oversea deployed troops that got treated to a special Super Bowl experience.

Hyundai setup virtual reality booth at an US military base on Poland. Select soldiers could watch the Super Bowl along with their family thanks to a 360 video camera. Hyundai invited the family of the selected soldiers to the Super Bowl stadium in Houston. The soldier could then enjoy Super Bowl as if they were in the stadium along with their family.

Watch the touching Hyundai Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big stars of Super Bowl. Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

