 
 

It's A 10 Hair Care Super Bowl Commercial Is Weirdest And Greatest Super Bowl 2017 Ad

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 2:12am CST

 

It&#039;s A 10 Hair Care Super Bowl Commercial Is Weirdest and Greatest Super Bowl 2017 Ad
 

Nobody saw the It's A 10 Hair Care Super Bowl commercial coming. Watch the hair-raising commercial below.

It's A 10 Hair Care Super Bowl Commercial delivered a political message in very funny and weird way. The hair product brand's Super Bowl ad buy came totally unexpected.

"America, we're in for at least 4 years of awful hair. So it's up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair. Your own style of hair. Hair you love. Perfectly imperfect hair. It's A 10 hair. The It's a 10 Haircare brand offers a simple solution for you – hair care products of professional quality in every bottle, to make your hair look and feel amazing," said the company in a statement.

"Our goal is for you to enjoy exceptional results from a multipurpose line, all while reducing the number of products you need to keep on your shelf. It’s a 10 stands by our products. We deliver the best in quality ingredients to help your hair. We never test on animals at any point in our product development and only bring you high-quality, professional hair care. Life is better with It's A 10 HairCare," the statement continued.

The reference to Donald Trump's hair is the political anchor for a message of unity and diversity. The hair-raising Super Bowl commercial from It's A 10 Hair Care features outragous, funny and weird hair styles. Watch the It's A 10 Hair Care Super Bowl Commercial below.

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big stars of Super Bowl. Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who has put down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga performed the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

