T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial NSFWireless with Kristin Schaal is Hilarious

Comedian Kristen Schaal is killing it in two T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Both ads are attacking Verizon Wireless with a Fifty Shades of Grey theme. In the first commercial Kristen Schaal gets led into a S&M dungeon.

In the second T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ad, Schaal gets on the phone with Verizon customer support and climaxes over taxes and fees. Watch the hilarious commercial below.

"Thank you for calling Verizon customer service, where we promise to punish you if you go over your data limit," is T-Mobile's message to Verizon customers.

T-Mobile spend big on the Super Bowl 2017 with 3 minutes of overall advertising time spread over four commercials. This is the same amount of advertising time that Anheuser-Busch bought. Here are the links to the other three T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ads.

T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 Ad with Justin Bieber

T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 Ad with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg

T-Mobile Super bowl 2017 Ad with Kristen Schaal

