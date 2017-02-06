Persil ProClean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Stars Bill Nye

The Persil Super Bowl 2017 commercial titled, "Science of Clean: 10 Dimensions," features Persil detergent's stain-fighting superhero, "The Professional," played by Peter Hermann, along with the renowned scientist and television personality, Bill Nye.

In the 30-second ad, Bill Nye's top secret lab experiment goes awry and "The Professional" steps in to save the day – and Bill's lab coat – with Persil detergent's new and improved PRO10 formula. It plays off of the brand's passion for delivering premium stain-fighting performance while poking fun at the fact that sometimes, even the most brilliant thinkers need a little help when it comes to stubborn stains.

The spot was created by TBWA\Chiat\Day and directed by Elizabeth Banks in her Super Bowl commercial directorial debut. "I jumped at the opportunity to work with Persil, Bill Nye and the stain fighting Professional, Peter Hermann. The unlikely duo are a perfect fit for Persil ProClean detergent's new PRO10 formula," says Banks.

The brand merges the best of both science and technology to deliver a premium clean that encourages people to switch to Persil ProClean. "We are thrilled to see recognition for Persil, such as being rated Best Overall Detergent by USA Today's Reviewed.com for our Original Power-Liquid®. It is awards like this that inspire us to continue innovating and improving the Persil portfolio," says Janell Holas, Vice President of Marketing for Persil. "By delivering 10 Dimensions of Clean, the new and improved PRO10 formula reinforces our commitment to an exceptional clean and there's no better stage to make our message known than at the Super Bowl, in front of its 100+ million viewers."

