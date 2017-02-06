Amazon Super Bowl 2017 Ad features Echo and Drone Delivery

Amazon did not let Google be the only company advertising a voice assistant at the Super Bowl LI. The Amazon Echo Super Bowl 2017 ad went head to head with the Google Home Super Bowl 2017 ad. Amazon's Super Bowl commercial is way more entertaining than Google's.

In the commercial, Amazon also previews Prime Air drone delivery. It could be that Prime Air is launching this year. Watch the Amazon Super Bowl ad below. Doritos has found after all away into a Super Bowl 2017 ad. Amazon partnered up with the legendary Super Bowl advertiser in the Amazon Echo commercial.

The Amazon Echo sells for $179.99 on amazon.com.

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

