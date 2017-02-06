A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

Recent news shows that on Thursday Feb 2, a bus size asteroid traveled between earth and moon at around 3:25 p.m. EST (2025 GMT).The asteroid was first detected by Slooh community’s observatory telescope in the Canary Islands.

Similar asteroid was also observed by the Panoramic Survey Telescope & Rapid Response System, or Pan-STARRS, on Jan. 30, 2017 that became between earth and moon on Feb 2, as stated by Slooh.

The asteroid is a space rock that’s between 36 and 82 feet long that traveled at a speed of 25,800 mph (42,000 km/h), that is16 times faster than a bullet shot out of an AK-47 rifle, explained by Slooh astronomer Erik Edelman.

Slooh released the view of the object for visitors though a live webcast. According to Slooh’s email to space.com, “this is the fourth time that some asteroid came near earth’s lunar orbit during last 4 weeks”.

The experts also explained in the webcast the reason of these asteroids. Edelman explained why is it difficult to detect such an asteroid that passed near earth.

With how much accuracy the ground based instruments can observe asteroids, depends on weather conditions. Even if weather is clear and the full moon light can wash out the view of a dim asteroid like 2017 BS32.

The asteroids move very fast and are likely to slip into and out of the view of a telescope and it happen very fast. So,spotting an asteroid becomes difficult when it is travelling at fast speed, as stated in an email by Slooh.

U.S space agency insisted that the asteroid will get destroyed on earth’s atmosphere. Though, the event seemed threatening to the earth, but our planet remained safe.

An emergency was declared by NASA scientists that also shows the seriousness of the event. NASA is now expecting another asteroid to pass near earth, the 2016 WF9. The asteroid is expected to pass by earth in March.