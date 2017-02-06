 
 

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, And Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI Commercials Drive The Most Interest

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 5:27am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest
 

Edmunds compared traffic from Super Bowl Sunday to traffic on a typical sunday night

During Super Bowl LI, Edmunds was tracking which vehicle commercials drove the most interest to the Edmunds mobile and desktop brand and model pages. Edmunds tracked traffic to the pages for the vehicles advertised in an effort to see which of the commercials were most successful in driving immediate shopper interest.

To determine that interest, Edmunds compared traffic to the vehicle pages to traffic generated on typical Sunday nights. Using that method Edmunds determined that the Lexus LC ad was the most successful with traffic up 1,710% on Edmunds during the game. Traffic to the Kia Niro showed the second biggest traffic spike during the big game with an increase of 869%.

The third place spot went to the Alfa Romeo Giulia with traffic up 802%. The Buick Cascada page saw traffic increase of 459%, the Audi S5 had 431% traffic growth, and the Mercedes AMG GT saw traffic up 391%. Traffic to the Toyota Mirai page was up only 42%, Land Rover Range Rover traffic gained 11%, the Chevy Silverado 1500 gained only 5% and the least successful car ad was the Acura RDX ad gaining only 4%. Edmunds does point out that even modest gains for incredibly popular vehicles like the Silverado represent huge amounts of shoppers.

"Using the Super Bowl to generate awareness for a new brand or product is a tried-and-true advertising tactic, and this year proved it still works," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis for Edmunds. "If you think about what it takes for someone to look away from an exciting game or halftime show to go online and research something, odds are it's because it's something they've never heard of and they're compelled to find out more. These ads could have been the first time many consumers saw models like the LC or the Niro, and Alfa Romeo is still a very new brand to many in the U.S."

