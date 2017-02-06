 
 

Apple And Facebook Among The 97 Tech Firms Opposing Immigration Plans In Washington State

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 6:14am CST

 

Tesla and Amazon are notable names missing from the document

Tech firms are now taking to court in an effort to oppose President Trump's immigration reform executive orders. The companies who signed the amicus brief filed in a Washington state court total 97 and count among them some of the biggest names in the tech world.

The document was signed by Apple, Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Microsoft. Each of the companies that signed the brief have stated that their operations are affected by the executive order.

"The Order represents a significant departure from the principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the immigration system of the United States for more than fifty years," the brief reads, indicating a philosophical objection from the signees. But they also present an economic argument, saying that the order also "inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth," disrupting current operations, and making it "more difficult and expensive for US companies to recruit, hire, and retain some of the world’s best employees."

Other signatures on the document come from Netflix, Uber, Spotify, and Kickstarter. There are some notable names missing from the list including Amazon and Tesla. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publically stated that while he doesn't agree with the immigration reform executive order, he feels that participating in the economic forum gives a place to voice changes to make the reforms better.

Washington state is said to be mounting the most vigorous legal attack on Trump's immigration plans. Several federal courts across the US issued temporary bans on the new immigration orders. Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson has stated that Trump's executive order was "unlawful and unconstitutional."

