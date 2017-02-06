nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

Nanoflowcell Holdings has announced that it will be debuting a sexy new green sports car at the Geneva International Motor Show. The car is called the Quant 48VOLT and the key components of the vehicle is the first use of the nanoFlowcell 48volt low-voltage drive with the first variable controllable mobile flow cell.

That flow cell provides a constant source of electrical energy and all-new low-voltage electric motors capable of providing race-car levels of propulsion according to the firm. The Quant 48volt has 760hp and all-wheel drive using a quartet of 140kW electric motors. The car can rocket from a standstill to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds.

The top speed for the supercar is limited to 300 km/h. The range of the car is 1000km per tank of fuel solution. The car isn't for sale yet and the version that will be on display at the show is a prototype. There is no indication of when a production version might be seen. The nanoFlowcell uses an improved cell membrane with six cells in a series.

The company claims that its new fuel cell is the lightest, safest, most environmentally compatible and economical powertrain system available for electric vehicles. The car will be on display March 7-19.