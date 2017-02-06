 
 

NanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt To Debut In Geneva

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 6:26am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva
 

Green supercar can reach 300 km/h

Nanoflowcell Holdings has announced that it will be debuting a sexy new green sports car at the Geneva International Motor Show. The car is called the Quant 48VOLT and the key components of the vehicle is the first use of the nanoFlowcell 48volt low-voltage drive with the first variable controllable mobile flow cell.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

That flow cell provides a constant source of electrical energy and all-new low-voltage electric motors capable of providing race-car levels of propulsion according to the firm. The Quant 48volt has 760hp and all-wheel drive using a quartet of 140kW electric motors. The car can rocket from a standstill to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds.

The top speed for the supercar is limited to 300 km/h. The range of the car is 1000km per tank of fuel solution. The car isn't for sale yet and the version that will be on display at the show is a prototype. There is no indication of when a production version might be seen. The nanoFlowcell uses an improved cell membrane with six cells in a series.

The company claims that its new fuel cell is the lightest, safest, most environmentally compatible and economical powertrain system available for electric vehicles. The car will be on display March 7-19.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Entry Revealed

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Entry List Revealed

2 days ago, 11:55am CST

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Trailer is Here

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Trailer is Here

2 days ago, 11:41am CST

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

2 days ago, 11:03am CST

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

2 days ago, 10:49am CST

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

11 minutes ago

GoDaddy says it&#039;s Super Bowl commercial was a big win

GoDaddy says it's Super Bowl commercial was a big win

31 minutes ago

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad&#039;s Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad's Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

57 minutes ago

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

58 minutes ago

Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

1 hour ago

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

1 hour ago

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

1 hour ago

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

1 hour ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

2 hours ago

Amazon Super Bowl 2017 Ad features Echo and Drone Delivery

Amazon Super Bowl 2017 Ad features Echo and Drone Delivery

2 hours ago

Persil ProClean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Stars Bill Nye

Persil ProClean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Stars Bill Nye

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Cars & Vehicles

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Entry Revealed

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Entry List Revealed

2 days ago, 11:55am CST

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Trailer is Here

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Trailer is Here

2 days ago, 11:41am CST

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

2 days ago, 11:03am CST

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

Nissan Unveils NV Cummins-Powered Cargo Van Ahead of 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debut

2 days ago, 10:49am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

11 minutes ago

GoDaddy says it&#039;s Super Bowl commercial was a big win

GoDaddy says it's Super Bowl commercial was a big win

31 minutes ago

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad&#039;s Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad's Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

57 minutes ago

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

58 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook