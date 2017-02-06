 
 

Kia Super Bowl Commercial With Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 6:50am CST

 

The 2017 USA Today Ad Meter Super Bowl ad ranking results are out.

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials online. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox. USA Today announced today that the Kia Super Bowl 2017 Commercial ”Hero’s Journey” was ranked the top commercial in the 29th annual USA Today Ad Meter.

The USA Today Admeter is the most prestigious Super Bowl commercial ranking. The winning Super Bowl 2017 ad is featuring Melissa McCarthy marks Kia’s first time winning and placing in the top five.

In this year’s USA Today Ad Meter participants could vote early for the first time, beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2017 through 1am ET on February 6, 2017. Voting was conducted on the Ad Meter platform at admeter.usatoday.com, accessible via desktop and mobile phone or tablet.

Panelists were required to vote on every eligible national ad that aired during the game, from immediately following the coin toss through the end of regulation play. Commercials were ranked by panelists using a numerical score, from 1-10, to determine the highest average score and 2017 Super Bowl Ad Meter winner.

2017 USA Today Ad Meter Ranking

1. Kia Super Bowl Ad “Hero’s Journey” 7.47

2. Honda Super Bowl Ad “Yearbooks” 6.96

3. Audi Super Bowl Ad “Daughter” 6.87

4. Budweiser Super Bowl Ad “Born the Hard Way” 6.84

5. Tide Super Bowl Ad “#Bradshaw Stain” 6.77

“Each year Super Bowl commercials dominate the conversation in the media and advertising industry in the weeks leading up to the big game but also entertain consumers across the nation,” said Dave Morgan, President of USA Today Sports Media Group, USA Today Network. “This year, we continued to grow our audience engagement, including an industry-first Facebook Live series. Our hosts Ron Burke, Laura Petrecca, and our panel of experts tackled everything from the intersection of advertising, sports and Hollywood, to what makes a winning commercial, in the week leading up to the game. As the hype surrounding Super Bowl commercials continues to challenge the actual game for attention, we expect to further grow our Ad Meter platform and define exactly what it means to successfully advertise in the modern, digital age.”

Previous Ad Meter winners and ratings include:

2016 – Hyundai – Kevin Hart ‘First Date’ – 6.9

2015 – Anheuser-Busch – Lost Dog – 8.10

2014 – Anheuser-Busch – Puppy Love – 8.29

2013 - Anheuser-Busch - Budweiser Brotherhood - 7.76

2012 - Doritos - Man's Best Friend - 8.82

2011 - Tie - Bud Light - Dog sitter puts dogs to work, Frito-Lay Doritos - Dog's revenge for Doritos teasing - 8.35

2010 - Mars Snickers - Betty White and Abe Vigoda in casual football game - 8.68

2009 - Frito-Lay Doritos - Crystal ball sees free Doritos - 8.46

2008 - Anheuser-Busch - Dalmatian trains Clydesdale to make beer wagon team - 8.73

2007 - Anheuser-Busch - Crabs worship a cooler of Budweiser on the beach - 8.56

2006 - Anheuser-Busch: Secret refrigerator stocked with Bud Light - 8.39

2005 - Anheuser-Busch: Pilot jumps out of airplane for Bud Light - 8.65

2004 - Anheuser-Busch: Owners demonstrate how their dogs fetch Bud Light - 9.04

2003 - Anheuser-Busch: Replay - 8.99

2002 - Anheuser-Busch: Satin Sheets - 9.11

2001 - Anheuser-Busch: Cedric's dream date - 8.63

2000 - Anheuser-Busch: Rex the Dog recalls his worst day - 8.09

1999 - Anheuser-Busch: Separated at Birth - 8.01

1998 - Pepsi: Flying Geese - 9.08

1997 - Pepsi: Dancing bears - 8.22

1996 - Pepsi: On security camera, Coke driver nabs Pepsi - 9.42

1995 - Pepsi: Boy gets sucked into bottle - 9.66

1994 - Pepsi: Chimp escapes lab, hits the beach - 9.34

1993 - McDonald's: Jordan and Bird shoot hoops - 9.00

1992 - Nike: Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan team - 8.51

1991 - Diet Pepsi: Ray Charles' new jingle catches on - 8.52

1990 - Nike: Famous announcers call imaginary game - 8.17

1989 - American Express: Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz travel to the Super Bowl - 7.52 

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga performed the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

I4U News provides full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

