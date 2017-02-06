 
 

You Hate Noises Of Eating And Chewing Due To Overdriven Brain

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 7:02am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain
Getty Images
  • Misophonia: The Syndrome where Certain Noises get on Your Nerves
 

It is called misophonia and it is the syndrome where certain noises seem to get on your nerves.

Although people often show a certain level of polite tolerance in such matters, there are a few of us who just cannot stand the sounds of loud chewing or heavy breathing. It shows that the brain is working in overdrive.

Termed misophonia, this ailment is one of the level of sensitivity a person possesses. People with misophonia absolutely hate such sounds as eating, chewing or the clicking of a ball point pen. The trigger sounds send the brain into a tailspin and hormones of fight, fright and flight are sent cascading into the brain. 

Those who are afflicted with this syndrome tend to get very nervous at the slightest hint of irritating or repetitive sounds. That is because these sounds actually change the structure of the brain and its activity. It is basically an abnormality in the emotional reaction system.

The frontal lobe is responsible for this sort of reaction in the first place. In normal people, the reactions to these sounds are suppressed and so they hardly show any signs of being upset. Yet in those who are susceptible to the syndrome, the slightest sound causes perspiration and the heart begins beating faster.  

Research efforts uncovered why many people will balk at the mere hint of a noise pattern that won’t bother others in the least bit. While there are those who contend that it is not a real disorder, for those suffering from it, it is very real indeed.

MRI brain scans of patients with this malady showed a high degree of myelination in the grey matter of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex.

Among the range of sounds that got tested on these patients were: raindrops on a window, a busy café environment, a bawling baby, a person screaming, breathing and eating. The connection of the frontal lobe with the anterior insular cortex was very strong in these patients.  

The reactions of the patients were noted down. Even knowing that the disorder is real is in itself a very reassuring fact for the patients. It means that they now know that they are not pretending or over-reacting.

The sort of brain activity that is produced as a result of misophonia is not just a wishy washy feeling. It has its basis in the biology of the brain so it is not to be dismissed in such an offhand manner. 

The findings of this study got published in the journal Current Biology.

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir

 

 

Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad's Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

Tiny Frog Long Thought Extinct Rediscovered in Zimbabwe

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

GoDaddy says it's Super Bowl commercial was a big win

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Amazon Super Bowl 2017 Ad features Echo and Drone Delivery

Persil ProClean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Stars Bill Nye

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad's Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

Tiny Frog Long Thought Extinct Rediscovered in Zimbabwe

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

