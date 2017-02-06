NOAA Manipulated Global Warming Data

Evidence has surfaced that an organization that supposedly held great expertise in climate change data published a seminal document that exaggerated the data.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

This clocked in with the Paris Agreement. A top-level person spilled the beans. This caused a virtual pandora’s box to be opened since the NOAA seemed to have reneged on its honesty and trustworthiness as a weather-reporting agency.

The report it published was skewed in the favor of alarmism. This was all done so as to influence important world leaders such as POTUS Obama and David Cameron of the UK.

Since the Paris Climate Conference was the focal point of many leaders, it was the ideal spot where such alarmist information could be used to achieve some degree of leverage.

According to WashingtonPost, the report had claimed that the lull in climate change from 1998 onwards had never existed at all. The temperatures were said to have risen by several degrees. Such unreliable and sensational data made the headlines of many famous newspapers around the world.

The whistle-blower was Dr. John Bates who is a top scientist and held a key position in the NOAA. He has shown documents which prove that the data was tampered with.

Apparently, the NOAA data was not subjected to rigorous analysis. Dr. John Bates’ objections to the false data were met with the reproaches and dictatorial policies of his seniors at the NOAA, according to Mail Online.

So he decided that he would have to eventually act on his own and tell it like it is. To call a spade a spade was his style and he stood by what he thought was the right thing to do.

Dr. Bates’ divulging this information may have negative results though. The likes of POTUS Donald Trump will surely use this disclosure to his benefit and attend to his agenda of pushing the oil, gas and coal industries into overdrive.

All the landmark achievements of President Obama will be left in the dust thanks to Donald Trump’s impetus to make America great again.