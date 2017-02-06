 
 

NOAA Manipulated Global Warming Data

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 8:27am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NOAA Manipulated Global Warming Data
Getty Images
  • Global Leaders Bamboozled into Spending Billions on Fake Global Warming Information
 

It seems like several global leaders were bamboozled into spending billions on fake global warming information. America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration manipulated data to hide global warming pause.

Evidence has surfaced that an organization that supposedly held great expertise in climate change data published a seminal document that exaggerated the data.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

This clocked in with the Paris Agreement. A top-level person spilled the beans. This caused a virtual pandora’s box to be opened since the NOAA seemed to have reneged on its honesty and trustworthiness as a weather-reporting agency.

The report it published was skewed in the favor of alarmism. This was all done so as to influence important world leaders such as POTUS Obama and David Cameron of the UK. 

Since the Paris Climate Conference was the focal point of many leaders, it was the ideal spot where such alarmist information could be used to achieve some degree of leverage.

According to WashingtonPost, the report had claimed that the lull in climate change from 1998 onwards had never existed at all. The temperatures were said to have risen by several degrees. Such unreliable and sensational data made the headlines of many famous newspapers around the world.   

The whistle-blower was Dr. John Bates who is a top scientist and held a key position in the NOAA. He has shown documents which prove that the data was tampered with.

Apparently, the NOAA data was not subjected to rigorous analysis. Dr. John Bates’ objections to the false data were met with the reproaches and dictatorial policies of his seniors at the NOAA, according to Mail Online.

So he decided that he would have to eventually act on his own and tell it like it is. To call a spade a spade was his style and he stood by what he thought was the right thing to do. 

Dr. Bates’ divulging this information may have negative results though. The likes of POTUS Donald Trump will surely use this disclosure to his benefit and attend to his agenda of pushing the oil, gas and coal industries into overdrive.

All the landmark achievements of President Obama will be left in the dust thanks to Donald Trump’s impetus to make America great again.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

36 minutes ago

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

44 minutes ago

New Antibiotics can Kill any Superbugs within Minutes

New Antibiotics can Kill any Superbugs within Minutes

1 hour ago

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

2 hours ago

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

5 minutes ago

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

20 minutes ago

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

24 minutes ago

Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

30 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

41 minutes ago

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

41 minutes ago

Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Packed with Jokes

Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Packed with Jokes

44 minutes ago

Cars Keep Crashing Into This One Repair Shop

Cars Keep Crashing Into This One Repair Shop

48 minutes ago

Taylor Swift Sings Two News Singles at Pre-Super Bowl Show

Taylor Swift Sings Two News Singles at Pre-Super Bowl Show

53 minutes ago

Your Gmail May Stop Working After February 8

Your Gmail May Stop Working After February 8

54 minutes ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Science News

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

36 minutes ago

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

44 minutes ago

New Antibiotics can Kill any Superbugs within Minutes

New Antibiotics can Kill any Superbugs within Minutes

1 hour ago

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

5 minutes ago

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

20 minutes ago

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

24 minutes ago

Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

30 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook