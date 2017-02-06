Your Gmail May Stop Working After February 8

If you are a Windows XP or Windows Vista user, you may need to make some changes if you want to use Gmail. The service will stop working on Chrome Browser version 53 and below starting this week, on February 8, 2017. This means that anyone who is still using the older operating systems on their computers will not be able to use the emailing platform by Google if they are also using the Chrome Browser.

Google hasn't revealed how many people this will impact.

Chrome Browser v. 53 and below have been extremely vulnerable to security risks because Microsoft has discontinued the operating system support for both Vista and Windows XP.

“Gmail users that are still on Windows XP and Windows Vista are the most likely to be affected, because v49 was the last released version which supported those operating systems. As previously announced in April 2015 and November 2015, these systems are no longer maintained by Microsoft, and we strongly encourage you to migrate to more secure and supported systems,” mentions Google on its blog.

If you do continue to use Chrome Browser v 53 or lower, your Gmail will be more vulnerable to attacks and there won't be any fixes. However, Google did mention that you will be able to continue using it throughout 2017, but it will be the most basic HTML version.

“Google does not typically announce when we discontinue support for older versions of Chrome browser because of our current supported browser policy, which states that only the most recent version of Chrome is supported. This announcement was made given the expected impact on Windows XP and Windows Vista users and known security risks,” Google added on its blog.

You may want to upgrade to a new operating system so that you can get the full support. There may be third-party apps that will try to lure you, but these could be unsafe and could even take advantage of the new loopholes.