Posted: Feb 6 2017, 8:33am CST

 

Your Gmail May Stop Working After February 8
If you are a Windows XP or Windows Vista user, you may need to make some changes if you want to use Gmail. The service will stop working on Chrome Browser version 53 and below starting this week, on February 8, 2017. This means that anyone who is still using the older operating systems on their computers will not be able to use the emailing platform by Google if they are also using the Chrome Browser.

Google hasn't revealed how many people this will impact.

Chrome Browser v. 53 and below have been extremely vulnerable to security risks because Microsoft has discontinued the operating system support for both Vista and Windows XP.

 “Gmail users that are still on Windows XP and Windows Vista are the most likely to be affected, because v49 was the last released version which supported those operating systems. As previously announced in April 2015 and November 2015, these systems are no longer maintained by Microsoft, and we strongly encourage you to migrate to more secure and supported systems,” mentions Google on its blog.

If you do continue to use Chrome Browser v 53 or lower, your Gmail will be more vulnerable to attacks and there won't be any fixes. However, Google did mention that you will be able to continue using it throughout 2017, but it will be the most basic HTML version.

“Google does not typically announce when we discontinue support for older versions of Chrome browser because of our current supported browser policy, which states that only the most recent version of Chrome is supported. This announcement was made given the expected impact on Windows XP and Windows Vista users and known security risks,” Google added on its blog.

You may want to upgrade to a new operating system so that you can get the full support. There may be third-party apps that will try to lure you, but these could be unsafe and could even take advantage of the new loopholes. 

Facebook Defies Analyst's Estimates, Sees Growth

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

Netflix Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Packed with Jokes

Mars Hydrogen Escaped due to High-Altitude Liquid Water

Cars Keep Crashing Into This One Repair Shop

Taylor Swift Sings Two News Singles at Pre-Super Bowl Show

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Facebook Defies Analyst's Estimates, Sees Growth

Wearable Technologies Conference 2017 kicks off in Europe Feb 7

Microsoft posts financials for quarter ending December 31, 2016

T-Mobile Boosts Houston LTE capacity ahead of Super Bowl LI

Netflix Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

10 Space and Super Bowl Facts You Didn’t Know

