Taylor Swift Sings Two News Singles at Pre-Super Bowl Show

While everyone is talking about the spectacular performance of Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl Halftime show, Taylor Swift also headlined the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic in Houston just one night prior to the big game.

The artist performed a whopping 17 songs during her performance. Dancing and singing in a sparkling, fringed black Versace romper, high heeled boots and her iconic red lips, Taylor did announce her plans for the upcoming year as well.

She told the crowd that she only had one live performance scheduled for the year 2017 and the Nomadic concert was it. She told the crowd that they were present for the hundred percent of her tour dates for the year and for that she thanked them.

She also requested them that even if they were stressed or didn’t feel like making a lot of noise or dancing or being a lively crowd altogether, can they do it for her sake.

Taylor then went ahead to perform some of her famous singles including "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together", singles from her hit album 1989, acoustic version of "This Is What You Came For." and also two new singles.

She sang an acoustic version of her Fifty Shades Darker original duet with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forver”. She told the crowd that Zayn wanted to be there and perform but they were both sad that he couldn’t make it.

She asked the crowd to sing Zayn’s lyrics as she had not tried them before. She also sang her single, “Better Man” which she wrote and sang for the movie “Little Big Man”.

Many celebrities were also in attendance at the concert including Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend, Lea Michele, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner.