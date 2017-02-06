Cars Keep Crashing Into This One Repair Shop

Snyder Brothers Automotive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an auto repair shop, and its biggest problem is car wrecks. Not for its customers, but rather for itself. Cars keep crashing into Snyder Brothers.

The shop is located directly in the line of fire of one particularly precarious exit ramp. The shop owner speculates drivers simply don’t judge the corner correctly, and the result? They come hurdling into the Snyder Brothers lot at speed.

It’s not clear whether a projectile vehicle has ever damaged anyone else’s car or harmed Snyder Brothers employees, though there are stories of cars bursting into fire and hitting the building. The latest occurrence, which involved a Kia Optima on Jan. 27, wasn’t even close to the first time it’s happened. It was the eighth in nine years.

Check out alarming the video.

Kias From Heaven

It’s important to note that despite significant damage to his vehicle, the Optima’s driver walked away with no major injuries. CBS Pennsylvania ran a story on the awkward auto incident that included on-location reporting where you can see the road sign the Kia took out “like a field goal.”

The shop owner reports it didn’t even appear the driver made an attempt to slow down rounding the corner. His wheels were pointed straight as the car careened through the air and into the vacant lot. If nothing else, it certainly says something about the safety of modern cars, Kias in particular, that the driver was okay.

Preventative Measures

Each time this happens, says the shop owner, he’s alerted the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Clearly highway 376 is a high-speed road, and something about the abrupt change in direction at this particular off ramp is posing a challenge to drivers.

In each instance, PennDOT has placed signage to alert drivers of the approaching turn, but after the latest incident, it’s going to need to replace it, since it was taken out. Perhaps a more proactive countermeasure would do a better job of protecting Snyder Bros and drivers. Alas, this occurrence wasn’t isolated. People drive into buildings 60 times a day, after all. This repair shop might be in something of a crossfire, but it isn’t all that uncommon.

It could be PennDOT is hesitant to install barriers because of the high rate of speed people are going. A car with enough momentum to end up in the shop’s lot might end up in much worse shape if it hit a barrier. Then again, modern technology does allow for things like crumple zones to soften the impact.

Business as Usual

You have to imagine Snyder Brothers would get along just fine without potential customers harpooning their building. But what’s a business owner to do in a situation like this? You can’t open a repair shop just anywhere. What are the insurance costs like in a lot that’s hit by cars once a year?

It seems PennDOT may need to take more major action and reroute the exit itself. The situation clearly isn’t getting any better, and while the good fortune that was the highlight of this latest incident certainly takes some of the sting out of it, it’s unwise to roll the dice on this again if it can be avoided.