Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Packed with Jokes

Watch the Big Game Spot for Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Baywatch is coming to theaters May 26.

The Baywatch Super Bowl movie trailer is packed with funny scenes. It makes you wonder if the whole movie is a firework fo gags.

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zack Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordon.

Other cast members include Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera. Watch the Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 trailer below.

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

