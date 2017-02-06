 
 

Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Packed With Jokes

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 8:43am CST

 

Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Packed with Jokes
 

The Baywatch movie draws closer. Paramount Pictures gave the Dwayne Johnson comedy a Super Bowl ad.

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials online. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox. Watch the Big Game Spot for Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Baywatch is coming to theaters May 26. 

The Baywatch Super Bowl movie trailer is packed with funny scenes. It makes you wonder if the whole movie is a firework fo gags.

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zack Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordon.

Other cast members include Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera. Watch the Baywatch Super Bowl 2017 trailer below.

Movie studios spent big on Super Bowl Sunday. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 movie trailer.

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga performed the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

I4U News provides full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

