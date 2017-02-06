 
 

Split Tops Third Weekend At The Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 8:45am CST

 

M. Night Shyamalan’s Split has topped its third weekend on the box office while leaving Rings and The Space Between Us behind

It was not a very busy weekend for the movies. With almost everyone’s attention turned to the Super Bowl annual event, people might have just headed to theaters to kill time before the big game.

The aggregate of the box office weekend accumulated to show that M. Night Shyamalan’s Split managed to top the box office once more.

The story of an abductor who had dissociative personality disorder and has twenty four personalities kidnaps three girls. Out of them, only one manages to get through to him through her wit and patience. The movie flaunts a great climax and many people have even asked for more.

The movie presented a familiar thrill to the movie goers this weekend as the movie surpassed the $95 million dollar mark. It remained just a smidge shy away from a $100 million dollar and became the fifth most successful movie from Shyamalan’s collection behind the The Village which earned $114 million on the box office. The movie was also successful over the new released movies this weekend.

Rings was the revival as well as the next part in the franchise, continuing the horror of the killer video that gives it watcher just seven days to live.

According to Rottentomatoes, the movie earned only $13M from 2,931 locations and did not sit well with the critics who mostly gave it a thumbs down. The movie’s performance on the box office is underwhelming and it was not able to compete with the modern content of horror movie.

A worse case was this weekend’s other new release, The Space Between Us. The story revolves around a boy who is born and raised on Mars and comes to meet a girl on Earth he had befriended.

Remaining on Earth poses a threat to his well-being and he has to decide whether to live his life in further isolation on Mars or spend the remaining days with the love of his life. Targeted to attract teenage and younger audience, the film failed on the box office as it did not even make it to the top 5.

