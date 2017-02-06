One in Four US Teens Use E-Cigarettes for Dripping

One out of four teenagers who vape e-cigarettes said that they engage in a practice known as dripping as well. This alternative technique involves the generation of thick plumes of vapor. It really stings the smoker’s throat and allows the taste to be stronger and more enjoyable than usual.

The study was the first one conducted on the phenomenon of dripping. The teens surveyed included some 1874 students. They had all tried e-cigarettes. 26% of those who had tried vaping also tried dripping.

Dripping was a worrisome trend in e-cigarettes and it occurred with greater intensity among males who were Caucasians and had been experimenting with various tobacco products.

Normally what happens during dripping is that the liquid supply of e-cigarettes is turned into vapors. The user inhales and exhales these vapors in huge puffs of smoke.

Under ordinary circumstances, the reservoir and wick of the e-cigarette act in unison. However, players of a dangerous game tend to bypass this process and use a more direct method, according to CNN. It is an artisanal version of vaping.

During dripping the user manually applies a few liquid droplets to the coil in order to enjoy the raw pleasure of smoking plumes that hold more substance than the ordinary experience.

Some individuals employ dripping because it allows them to shift from one liquid flavor to another without any pauses in between. While this trend of dripping is not catching on very fast, it is the norm among some extremist people who like living fast and dying young (so to say).

The FDA has countered this dangerous experimentation among the youth by limiting all sales of e-cigarettes to youngsters below 18 years of age.

The toxic vapours generated during dripping include certain volatile aldehydes. These include formaldehyde and acrolein. These two compounds cause cancer among human beings.

Also COPD occurs among many who engage in this risky practice. With expert usage of e-cigarettes, the practice of dripping can be made extremely toxic.

E-cigarettes also contain glycerine and propylene glycol. At higher temperatures, the nicotine content also undergoes a spike in its toxicity.

The addictive quality of these e-cigarattes makes them no better than ordinary tobacco products. They are at best avoided since once one forms the habit of vaping or dripping, it is hard to let go of the fixation.

The study got published today in the journal Pediatrics.