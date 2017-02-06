Netflix Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials online. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.



Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

It was a bittersweet ending to the first season of Stranger Things as Will came back to the real world from the Upside Down world but Eleven sacrificed herself to keep the monster out. Too bad that Will came back vomiting slugs to indicate that something had come back with him.

The fans were told that the rest would come in season 2 and during the Super Bowl, the Stranger Things fans got their first glimpse at the upcoming season of the show.

In the under thirty seconds’ teaser starts with a commercial of Eggos. Fans would remember that Eleven had a fondness for the toasted treat. The TV in the ad flickers as we see syrup being poured over the Eggo.

We here Mike shouting Eleven and he see Eleven wake up, her nose bleeding in some place dark. The boys are seen cycling fast somewhere, Chief Hopper saves his face with his arm as the side of the house blasts away.

We see the words, The world is turning. Dustin, Mike and Lucas are dressed in Ghostbusters jumpsuits and packs as Dustin looks at something with a worried expression.

Chief Hopper is seen digging something, the words Upside Down appears. We see a glass door with someone in a hazmat suit standing on the other side. A child, either Eleven or Will is seen tied to a chair with monitoring wires attached to their head and people looking at him through monitors.

Will is seen putting his hands on his head in agitation as the scene zooms in on a drawn picture of a monster. Will’s back is seen from the back as the door slowly opens. Outside, the sky is red with thunder striking and a series of strikes reveal the same monster from the drawing standing in Hawkins.

The season 2 release date is also revealed at the end. It is set to premiere on Halloween so mark your calendars.

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.



The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga performed the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

I4U News provides full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.



