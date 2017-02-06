Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

The Super Bowl is a great event for movies and TV shows to give the audience a glimpse in teasers and TV spots. With under a minute designated to most movies and TV shows, they try to make the most impact and every project has it’s own element to flaunt in that brief time.

The remake of the 90s hit TV show, Baywatch also released a Super Bowl teaser and in addition to some already seen footage in the trailers, we also got to see Zac Efron’s Matt getting told by Dwayne Johnson’s Mitch about some of his misplaced views in modern culture.

The teaser included Mitch carrying a body out of the water, watching the bay, riding jet skis, giving chase to gun wielding men while they get told by the PD that they are not police.

When he says, “You people,” Matt starts to retaliate by asking why he was calling them ‘you people’ but Mitch holds him back just in time telling him that he can’t say that because he was just really tan.

The black police man agrees with Mitch and they bump fists. We get to see the slo-mo scene again, Priyanka Chopra’s Victoria Leeds, Mitch fighting the guy he had been chasing earlier on the jet-ski, in the last scene Mitch asks Matt if he is ready to do this.

Matt replies, Hell yeah and rips off his shorts to reveal that he is wearing American flag Speedos. This causes Mitch to reel back and ask what he’s wearing.

Matt replies, “Freedom” to which Mitch replies, “That’s desecration.” Nice to see that some people know the difference.

The movie is set for a summer release.