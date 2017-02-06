 
 

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Morgan Freeman

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 9:22am CST

 

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman
 

The Turkish Airlines made a comeback to Super Bowl again.

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials online. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.

The Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 commercial starring Oscar winner Morgan Freeman. After meeting the Super Bowl audience with an ad campaign "Batman v Superman" in last year's game at Super Bowl 50, which had an estimated audience of over 800 million people worldwide, Turkish Airlines once again made a debut with a new commercial starring Morgan Freeman at this year's game.

The commercial film is directed by the famous director Matthias Zentner, who has also directed commercials for many global brands. Shot in Los Angeles in a period of 10 hours with a crew of 101 people, the commercial will be meeting the audience on 16 TV channels, and the most prestigious media outlets around four continents.

Commenting on the deal made with the Oscar-winner actor, director, voice actor and pilot Morgan Freeman, M. Ilker Ayci, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, said, "We not only fly to more countries than any other airline in the world, but also invest in passenger experience at every destination we reach. In line with our global growth strategy, we will continue at full speed to launch new flight destinations. We are committed to innovation and we always aim for the best. We are more than satisfied by the feedback on and outcomes of our celebrity ad campaigns with world-famous figures so far. Our new ad campaign with Morgan Freeman has already been a smash hit. We value our deal with Freeman for his contribution to our global image and brand awareness."

Morgan Freeman said, "As a licensed pilot, I have had a special interest in flying, and I know Turkish Airlines is consistently awarded for its unique offerings and innovative services that continue to score resounding successes. Besides it has amazingly delicious on-board and lounge catering. It's an honor to work with such a prestigious airline that flies to more countries than any other airline in the world."

Turkish Airlines had also sponsored "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", one of last year's most popular movies, and broadcasted its commercial video starring world famous figures like Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Jesse Eisenberg as part of the sponsorship deal, on Super Bowl for the first time. "Kobe vs. Messi: The Selfie Shootout", the flag-carrier's another commercial deal with Lionel Messi and Kobe Bryant, was also selected the best commercial film of the last decade by YouTube. Watch the Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.

The New England Patriots won against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in a historic overtime win of 34 to 28. Besides the dramatic game and Lady Gaga's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big highlight of Super Bowl LI. Watch all Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 took place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It was Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga performed the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

I4U News provides full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

