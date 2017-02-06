Top 10 Podcasts For 2017

More people are starting to listen to podcasts on a daily basis. Whether you use them to pass the time during your commute, to help you keep going at the gym, or as a way to settle down while falling asleep, podcasts have many uses. There are so many different topics that are covered on podcasts that it can be intimidating for some people. In fact, one of the reasons that people don't listen to podcasts is because they aren't sure where to start.

It isn't all that hard! No matter what you are interested in, you will probably be able to find something to keep you entertained, informed, laughing, or whatever it is that you want.

Podcasts to Keep You Informed

In the world today, you need to stay on top of the news using resources you can trust. Here are a few places to start:

Presidential

This podcast comes from The Washington Post. It is presented by Lillian Cunningham, a trusted voice. This podcast looks at every US president from George Washington to the current administration. The first season ended with Trump's election, but it is well worth it to go back and take a listen. You will learn the consequences of some of the most important presidential decisions and it presents history in a fun way.

LGBTQ+A

Even if you aren't a member of the LGBTQ community, this podcast is very informative about not only what is going on politically, but also personally. You'll hear amazing stories and anecdotes from guests that will leave you entertained, emotional, and inspired. The host, Jeffrey is so informed about everything that you can really tell he puts thought into what he's talking about.

Be ready with some Kleenex and an open heart.

Podcasts about Culture

"Culture" is broadly defined, but here are a few that will help you expand your definition of it:

Wittertainment

Simon Mayo and Mark Kermode come together to talk about films. If you are a film buff, or even if you aren't, this podcast is highly entertaining. This is especially true during awards season as they rant and bicker about just about anything. There is a lot of audience interaction that keeps it lively and new.

This podcast becomes quite addictive and with a new episode every Friday, there is always something to look forward to.

Four Finger Discount

Dando and Mitch's podcast might stretch the word "culture" but it will definitely have you looking at it through a different light. Their podcast looks at The Simpsons and dissects each episode. There are already a few seasons covered (they are on 4 right now), but with more episodes of The Simpsons in the pipeline, it looks like this one could go on forever.

And maybe by the end, you will realize why The Simpsons has a place in culture.

The Read

This podcast from Kid Fury and Crissle talks about black culture and doesn't try to bring it down to a level where you "get it" or not. It just talks about what it means to be a black person in the world today - whether that means political commentary or throwing shade at a celebrity.

If you want to start with the best, the ultimate place to start would be the "Beyonce Holiday Spectacular" episode. It is a bit old but is one of the best podcasts to listen to. When Crissle finds out about the arrival of Beyonce's album, everything is right in the world.

Funniest Podcasts

Sometimes you really just need to laugh. Here are some podcasts that will help you do that:

Jenna & Julien Podcast

The Jenna & Julien podcast features YouTube sensation Jenna Marbles and her boyfriend, vlogger Julien Solomita. Each week, they record the podcast for their YouTube channel and post it to the Apple platform. They talk about whatever crosses their minds - sometimes it is funny, sometimes it is serious, and sometimes it is a mixture of the two. It is always entertaining and a little bit weird as well.

For a great laugh, make sure to look up Julien trying to do celebrity trivia.

2 Dope Queens

This podcast from Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson is funny, heartening, and filled with many different topics. Jessica Williams is a force to be reckoned with no matter where she is, and together with Robinson, they make every topic accessible. Expect fierce, funny, unapologetic, intersectional feminism.

Inspirational Podcasts

If you are looking for something that will help you complete the next mile of your journey:

Successful Dropout Podcast

If you have ever considered dropping out of college because it isn't for you, Kylon Gienger's podcast is a great thing to listen to. There are a lot of success stories here from people who are doing what they want to do without a college degree. All of the interviews are insightful and extremely detailed, giving you a roadmap for success.

Even if you have your degree, you can pick up great advice here.

Tiny Leaps, Big Changes

Gregg Clunis’s podcasts aren't all that long, so if you only have a few minutes, you may want to start here. They talk about everything from personal development to stress to procrastination. You can pick and choose which ones work for you.

As you start to enact some of the small changes he suggests, you are fitted for a big change.

Call Your Girlfriend

Call Your Girlfriend features long-distance BFFs Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow come together to talk about everything and anything, including feminism, shine theory, and even celebrity gossip. For many, this is obligatory listening. These women are going to make big waves all over one day.

Plus, Ruth Bader Ginsberg listens to this, do you need more proof that it's amazing?