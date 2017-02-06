6 Easy Valentine's (Or Galentine's) Recipes

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you might already be scrambling to get yourself together for whatever it is that you are doing - whether you are baking for your children, having a work party, throwing a Galentine's Day bash, or you are going to have a romantic night in, you will need to make some sort of food. Everyone makes plain old brownies or a cheesecake with a strawberry glaze - they are boring and overdone.

This year, you might want to push yourself a little and make something that is truly special - or at least something that looks like you put a lot more work into it than you really did.

Breakfast Smoothie

Since Valentine's Day falls on a weekday this year, you might want to wake your beloved (or your newly-single roommate) with this breakfast smoothie. It is filled with the carbs and sugars that you need to start your day, but it is minimally processed so you still feel like you can get up and move.

It is also a great way to prepare for the rest of the day, which you know is going to be filled with less-than-healthy sweets.

S'mores Macaroons

If you are looking for something that is a little more classy than a traditional brownie, consider making these (super easy!) s'mores macaroons. They are sweet but not too sweet and are definitely cute enough for any event.

The method that this recipe uses makes it a little more complicated, but you can easily substitute homemade marshmallows for store bought and it will take you minutes.

Mulled Wine Plum Rose Tarts With Dark Chocolate Ganache

If you want a Valentine's Day recipe that will impress, consider this one. It is beautiful, romantic, and not as difficult as you might think. Plums and cranberries are red (and purple) fruits that don't get a lot of the Valentine love, but this recipe might just change that. Plus, with the added dark chocolate, it is actually good for you.

This recipe does call for alcohol, so it might not be the best idea for a school (or work) party.

Rhubarb Lilac Spritzer

This one is definitely a match made in heaven for a Galentine's Day recipe. It features a rhubarb lilac syrup that will probably become one of your most made recipes. You can make some from fresh ingredients that you grow or by purchasing food-grade lilacs and rhubarb.

To keep it appropriate for work, you don't have to add the alcohol.

For an added treat, use it as a topping for vanilla ice cream.

Heart Shaped Ice Cream Sandwiches

For a nightcap that is child-friendly or just something that is cute and fun, these heart shaped ice cream sandwiches bring back the crunch and sweetness that you might remember from the best ice cream sandwiches. These aren't the soft and flimsy sandwiches that you buy at the store - these are fresh and delicious.

Add sprinkles or jimmies to the mix to add some color - or try it with a different flavor of ice cream.

Which recipe is your favorite?