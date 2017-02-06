 
 

You Should Be Selfish At Work: Study

  • Selfishness at Work has its Benefits
 

Apparently, selfishness at work has its benefits. It is the generous and nice employees who end up facing generosity burnout.

The saying “live for others” and other platitudes that emphasize selflessness may be fine for those who can afford them, but in the workplace, they are not the way to go.

While putting your self-interest before the well-being of others is said to be a mean thing to do, it is the only strategy of success and climbing up the corporate ladder. Being too much of a door mat can backfire and end up harming us more than we would like in matters of career. 

Those people who give help and lend their talent at the drop of a hat at the workplace always end up being short-changed. They are the ultimate losers and as they say “nice men finish last”.

These people end up facing generosity burnout. The process of taking on too much work and living a selfless life of dedication and devotion to others is not for everyone.

It can result in exhaustion and utter failure. The person who started out full of energy and enthusiasm may in the end be compromising his or her health. 

While those who give are considered noble souls, they are also the ones who end up getting hurt the most. The loads of work that are piled onto their desks and expectations that others have regarding them may cause fatigue and mental torpor.

They often face high levels of stress and also end up engaged in conflicts at home that could easily have been avoided by merely relaxing once in awhile.

A number of jobs were studied. 400 teachers from various schools were part of the research effort. They were given questionnaires.

The virtuous and selfless educators exhausted themselves trying to add to the knowledge and wisdom of their students. However, a paradox was in operation here. Their students ended up scoring low on their exams. 

Even in other careers, the selfless workers faced burnout on a consistent and constant basis. They set themselves back due to their perfectionistic tendencies. It would have been a better idea to think before helping others.

One cannot carry the world on one’s shoulders. It is an ideal strategy for ending up as a failure and not achieving anything in the process. Either you can raise your standards and reach them or you can lower them and remain happy in that situation.

To reach for the stars and end up in the mud is not a viable option since it is the route taken by those who bite off more than they can chew. 

