 
 

Haley Bennett To Play Catwoman In Gotham City Sirens

Posted: Feb 6 2017, 11:26am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens
Credit: Getty Images
  • Haley Bennett Might be Playing Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens
 

Haley Bennett might have hinted her potential role in Gotham City Sirens as the arch nemesis of Batman, Catwoman

Margot Robbie is already helming the all-female villain headliner Gotham City Sirens for DCEU. The movie will feature Robbie once more as Harley Quinn, the role she played in last year’s Suicide Squad and was praised highly for her portrayal of the character.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

David Ayer has already been signed on to direct the movie and what remains to be seen was what other characters will be featured in the movie.

Seeing that the title suggests the Sirens, two other Dark Knight related female characters are top contenders including Selina Kyle aka Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

The characters have gathered a lot of speculation as fans have started to suggest what actresses they would like to see portraying the roles while several actresses themselves have also their wish to play one of the roles.

Among those actresses that have made any indication towards having the role, Haley Bennett is the latest. The actress shared a picture of the character Catwoman on her Instagram.

There was no caption but it has led many to believe that the actress might be playing the role. There have been no confirmations from Haley or DCEU so nothing can be said for sure.

A photo posted by Haley Bennett (@halolorraine) on

Megan Foxx has also been rumored to have ordered a couple of comic books which has led many to believe that she might be researching Poison Ivy as she is rumored to have been reached for the role.

While we wait on any confirmation about the rest of the cast, it would be interesting to see who gets cast against Margot’s crazy bat-wielding Harley Quinn.

The characters are already being played in their younger version in the FOX  show Gotham where Selina Kyle aka Cat is being portrayed expertly by Carmen Bicondova.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

3 hours ago

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

3 days ago, 8:09am CST

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

3 days ago, 7:51am CST

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

3 days ago, 7:38am CST

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

31 minutes ago

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

54 minutes ago

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

56 minutes ago

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

1 hour ago

6 Easy Valentine&#039;s (Or Galentine&#039;s) Recipes

6 Easy Valentine's (Or Galentine's) Recipes

1 hour ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017 Have Action Instead of Cute Animals

Super Bowl Commercials 2017 Have Action Instead of Cute Animals

2 hours ago

Top 10 Podcasts For 2017

Top 10 Podcasts For 2017

2 hours ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Justin Bieber, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Many More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Justin Bieber, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Many More

2 hours ago

Netflix Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Netflix Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

2 hours ago

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

3 hours ago

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Movie News

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

3 hours ago

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

3 days ago, 8:09am CST

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

3 days ago, 7:51am CST

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

3 days ago, 7:38am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

31 minutes ago

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

54 minutes ago

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

56 minutes ago

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook