Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

Margot Robbie is already helming the all-female villain headliner Gotham City Sirens for DCEU. The movie will feature Robbie once more as Harley Quinn, the role she played in last year’s Suicide Squad and was praised highly for her portrayal of the character.

David Ayer has already been signed on to direct the movie and what remains to be seen was what other characters will be featured in the movie.

Seeing that the title suggests the Sirens, two other Dark Knight related female characters are top contenders including Selina Kyle aka Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

The characters have gathered a lot of speculation as fans have started to suggest what actresses they would like to see portraying the roles while several actresses themselves have also their wish to play one of the roles.

Among those actresses that have made any indication towards having the role, Haley Bennett is the latest. The actress shared a picture of the character Catwoman on her Instagram.

There was no caption but it has led many to believe that the actress might be playing the role. There have been no confirmations from Haley or DCEU so nothing can be said for sure.

Megan Foxx has also been rumored to have ordered a couple of comic books which has led many to believe that she might be researching Poison Ivy as she is rumored to have been reached for the role.

While we wait on any confirmation about the rest of the cast, it would be interesting to see who gets cast against Margot’s crazy bat-wielding Harley Quinn.

The characters are already being played in their younger version in the FOX show Gotham where Selina Kyle aka Cat is being portrayed expertly by Carmen Bicondova.