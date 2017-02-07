 
 

Black Hole Devouring Star For A Decade Detected

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 12:35am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Black Hole Devouring Star for a Decade Detected
Artist's Impression. Credit: Illustration: CXC, M. Weiss
 

Astronomers have detected a giant black hole that ripped apart a star and then gorged on its remains for an unusually long time -- about a decade, which is more than ten times longer than any observed episode of a stars death by black hole.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

Researchers made this discovery using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and Swift satellite as well as European Space Agency's XMM-Newton.

The trio of orbiting X-ray telescopes found evidence for a "tidal disruption event" (TDE), wherein the tidal forces due to the intense gravity from a black hole can destroy an object -- such as a star -- that wanders too close.

During a TDE, some of the stellar debris is flung outward at high speeds, while the rest falls toward the black hole. As it travels inwards to be ingested by the black hole, the material heats up to millions of degrees and generates a distinct X-ray flare.

"We have witnessed a star's spectacular and prolonged demise," said lead researcher Dacheng Lin from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.

"Dozens of tidal disruption events have been detected since the 1990s, but none that remained bright for nearly as long as this one," Lin noted.

The extraordinary long bright phase of this event spanning over ten years means that among observed TDEs this was either the most massive star ever to be completely torn apart during one of these events, or the first where a smaller star was completely torn apart, said the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The X-ray source containing this force-fed black hole, known by its abbreviated name of XJ1500+0154, is located in a small galaxy about 1.8 billion light years from Earth.

The sharp X-ray vision of Chandra data showed that XJ1500+0154 is located at the centre of its host galaxy, the expected location for a supermassive black hole.

The X-ray data also indicated that radiation from material surrounding this black hole has consistently surpassed the so-called Eddington limit, defined by a balance between the outward pressure of radiation from the hot gas and the inward pull of the gravity of the black hole. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Japan’s Space Junk Collection Mission Ends in Failure

Japan’s Space Junk Collection Mission Ends in Failure

1 hour ago

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

12 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

13 hours ago, 11:32am CST

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

13 hours ago, 11:20am CST

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

8 minutes ago

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

6 hours ago, 5:53pm CST

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

Chrysler Fiat Surprises with Alfa Romeo Super Bowl Commercial Assault

13 hours ago, 11:30am CST

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

13 hours ago, 11:26am CST

6 Easy Valentine&#039;s (Or Galentine&#039;s) Recipes

6 Easy Valentine's (Or Galentine's) Recipes

13 hours ago, 10:39am CST

Super Bowl Commercials 2017 Have Action Instead of Cute Animals

Super Bowl Commercials 2017 Have Action Instead of Cute Animals

14 hours ago, 10:09am CST

Top 10 Podcasts For 2017

Top 10 Podcasts For 2017

14 hours ago, 9:54am CST

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Justin Bieber, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Many More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Justin Bieber, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Many More

14 hours ago, 9:46am CST

Netflix Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

Netflix Stranger Things 2 Super Bowl Teaser Warns of the Upside Down

15 hours ago, 9:28am CST

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

Turkish Airlines Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Morgan Freeman

15 hours ago, 9:22am CST

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

Baywatch Super Bowl Trailer Shows Zac Efron’s Freedom

15 hours ago, 9:07am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Science News

Japan’s Space Junk Collection Mission Ends in Failure

Japan’s Space Junk Collection Mission Ends in Failure

1 hour ago

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

12 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

13 hours ago, 11:32am CST

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

You Should be Selfish at Work: Study

13 hours ago, 11:20am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

8 minutes ago

Japan’s Space Junk Collection Mission Ends in Failure

Japan’s Space Junk Collection Mission Ends in Failure

1 hour ago

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

6 hours ago, 5:53pm CST

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

12 hours ago, 11:54am CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook