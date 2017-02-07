 
 

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 1:55am CST

 

Credit: Sports Illustrated
 

Christie Brinkley, who appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975-2004, is best known for her record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

Model Christie Brinkley became a household name in the late 70s when she was featured three years in a row on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover.

Christie Brinkley must have some sort of youth secret. To mark her 60th birthday she was featured on the People Magazine cover wearing a swimsuit. She looked like she is in her 30s. Now she is back again at the age of 63 in a swimsuit in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. She still has an incredible figure. 

Christie Brinkley proofs that age is just a number. 51-year-old Elisabeth Hurley regularly shows off her own swimsuit collection. She has still over a decade to go, if she is anything like Christie Brinkley.

Christie Brinkley, who appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975-2004, is best known for her record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Now Brinkley can add another Swimsuit Edition year to her accomplishments.

Sports Illustrated not only brought in Christie Brinkley for the 2017 Swimsuit Edition, her two adult daughters joined her. 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook and 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel joined her mom for a family swimsuit shoot.

"This is a real full circle moment for me," Christie said through tears on set according to SI. "I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment."

Christie Brinkley and Daughters

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2017. 

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.  

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. 

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. 

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.  

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

