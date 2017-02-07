 
 

Apple To Introduce Yet Another Connector For Accessories, But It's A Good Thing

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 3:02am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple to Introduce Yet Another Connector for Accessories, But it&#039;s a Good Thing
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

US tech giant Apple is planning to introduce a new connector type for accessories for the iPhone, iPad and other devices through its official Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing program.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

"Called 'Ultra Accessory Connector' (UAC), the eight-pin connector is slightly less thick than USB-C and near half as wide as both USB-C and Lightning," tech website 9to5mac.com reported on Tuesday.

Apple will allow accessory manufacturers to make Lightning to UAC, USB-A to UAC, and 3.5mm headset jacks to UAC cables which will allow headphones with an UAC port to connect to various Apple devices.

Apple's next generation iPhone 8 is rumored to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel.

Samsung and LG, joined by Foxconn-owned Sharp by 2018, are said to be Apple's primary OLED suppliers. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

2 hours ago

Wearable battery charger patented by Apple

Wearable battery charger patented by Apple

1 day ago, 9:19am CST

Apple’s new Mac Chips could be more powerful than expected

Apple’s new Mac Chips could be more powerful than expected

4 days ago, 10:21am CST

Apple tipped to be working on it&#039;s own processor for Macs

Apple tipped to be working on it's own processor for Macs

4 days ago, 6:25am CST

Study Reveals More about Mysterious Earthworks of Amazon

Study Reveals More about Mysterious Earthworks of Amazon

26 minutes ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

2 hours ago

Baby Born from 16-year-old Frozen Embryo in China

Baby Born from 16-year-old Frozen Embryo in China

2 hours ago

Dassault Systemes Plans space Exploration

Dassault Systemes Plans space Exploration

2 hours ago

Black Hole Devouring Star for a Decade Detected

Black Hole Devouring Star for a Decade Detected

2 hours ago

Japan’s Space Junk Collection Mission Ends in Failure

Japan’s Space Junk Collection Mission Ends in Failure

3 hours ago

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

9 hours ago, 5:53pm CST

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

LED Street Lighting Affects Wildlife, Says Study

15 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

Middle Class Jobs at Risk of Taken by Robots

15 hours ago, 11:32am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Apple

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

Apple beats Xiaomi in China, Oppo Leads

2 hours ago

Wearable battery charger patented by Apple

Wearable battery charger patented by Apple

1 day ago, 9:19am CST

Apple’s new Mac Chips could be more powerful than expected

Apple’s new Mac Chips could be more powerful than expected

4 days ago, 10:21am CST

Apple tipped to be working on it&#039;s own processor for Macs

Apple tipped to be working on it's own processor for Macs

4 days ago, 6:25am CST

More Apple Stories



Latest News

Study Reveals More about Mysterious Earthworks of Amazon

Study Reveals More about Mysterious Earthworks of Amazon

26 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook