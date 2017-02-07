Apple To Introduce Yet Another Connector For Accessories, But It's A Good Thing

US tech giant Apple is planning to introduce a new connector type for accessories for the iPhone, iPad and other devices through its official Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing program.

"Called 'Ultra Accessory Connector' (UAC), the eight-pin connector is slightly less thick than USB-C and near half as wide as both USB-C and Lightning," tech website 9to5mac.com reported on Tuesday.

Apple will allow accessory manufacturers to make Lightning to UAC, USB-A to UAC, and 3.5mm headset jacks to UAC cables which will allow headphones with an UAC port to connect to various Apple devices.

Apple's next generation iPhone 8 is rumored to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel.

Samsung and LG, joined by Foxconn-owned Sharp by 2018, are said to be Apple's primary OLED suppliers.