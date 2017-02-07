Super Bowl Auto Commercials Bring Massive Traffic to Cars.com

Recently, an auto company discovered the effect of TV advertising in promoting website. The company found that how TV advertising during the Big Game brought traffic to its website, Cars.com.

Commercials on auto brands played during the games brought 7 percent traffic to the brand pages, and 238 percent traffic to other pages of certain models.

The advertisers spent around 5 million dollars for another commercial during 2017’s game and caused high traffic to cars.com. This huge traffic shows the power of TV commercials played during the Big Game, said David Greene, Cars.com data strategy manager.

For car shopping, thousands of car users visit and use cars.com, so the website already has huge traffic. But the commercials further increased the website traffic because the consumers have faith in the brand.

After just 8 minutes of commercial there was 1179 percent increase in traffic to the Alfa Romeo pages on Cars.com. The increase was huge compared to the commercial played before the Big Game.

Following models show the increase in percentage like;

Alfa Romeo Giulia had 7,320 percent increase in traffic,

Audi S5 had 1,391 percent increase,

Buick Cascada had 424 percent increase,

Buick Encore had 59 percent increase,

Honda CR-V had 35 percent increase,

Kia Niro had 497 percent increase,

Lexus LC 500 had 861 percent increase,

Lexus LS 460 had 888 percent,

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT had 910 percent.

Sixty percent of visits to Cars.com were from mobile devices because of huge use of smartphones, said Greene. The Big Game is really very effective in attracting customers to famous brands, like cars.com. There was an increase of 1074 percent in visitors through mobile devices due to advertising during the game.

The analyzer collected the data by comparing cars.com site visits on Sunday and other days before Sunday.