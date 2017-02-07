 
 

Super Bowl Auto Commercials Bring Massive Traffic To Cars.com

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 4:06am CST

 

Super Bowl Auto Commercials Bring Massive Traffic to Cars.com
 

Auto commercial during Big Games brought massive traffic to cars.com

Recently, an auto company discovered the effect of TV advertising in promoting website. The company found that how TV advertising during the Big Game brought traffic to its website, Cars.com. 

Commercials on auto brands played during the games brought 7 percent traffic to the brand pages, and 238 percent traffic to other pages of certain models.

The advertisers spent around 5 million dollars for another commercial during 2017’s game and caused high traffic to cars.com. This huge traffic shows the power of TV commercials played during the Big Game, said David Greene, Cars.com data strategy manager. 

For car shopping, thousands of car users visit and use cars.com, so the website already has huge traffic. But the commercials further increased the website traffic because the consumers have faith in the brand.

"Advertisers spent upwards of five million dollars for a 30-second commercial during this year's game, and the resulting boost in traffic to Cars.com demonstrates the power of this significant investment," said David Greene, Cars.com data strategy manager.

"Cars.com is a trusted platform that consumers already use during every stage of their car shopping process, so it came as no surprise that consumers engaged with brands on Cars.com right after seeing the commercials."

After just 8 minutes of commercial there was 1179 percent increase in traffic to the Alfa Romeo pages on Cars.com. The increase was huge compared to the commercial played before the Big Game.

Following models show the increase in percentage like;

Alfa Romeo Giulia  had 7,320 percent increase in traffic,
Audi S5  had 1,391 percent increase,
Buick Cascada  had  424 percent increase,
Buick Encore had 59 percent increase,
Honda CR-V had 35 percent increase,
Kia Niro  had  497 percent increase,
Lexus LC 500  had 861 percent increase,
Lexus LS 460  had 888 percent,
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT  had 910 percent.

Sixty percent of visits to Cars.com were from mobile devices because of huge use of smartphones, said Greene. The Big Game is really very effective in attracting customers to famous brands, like cars.com. There was an increase of 1074 percent in visitors through mobile devices due to advertising during the game.

"During the game, nearly 60 percent of visits to Cars.com came from mobile devices," said Greene. "Because of the sheer audience size, the Big Game continues to be an effective advertising method, however, when paired with online digital support, the impact is even greater. On mobile alone, there was a 1,074 percent increase to brand model pages advertised during the game."

The analyzer collected the data by comparing cars.com site visits on Sunday and other days before Sunday.

