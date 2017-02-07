 
 

How Was Ancient Mars Warm Enough For Keeping Liquid Water?

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 4:23am CST | by , Updated: Feb 7 2017, 5:05am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Bedrock at this site added to a puzzle about ancient Mars by indicating that a lake was present, but that little carbon dioxide was in the air to help keep a lake unfrozen. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
 

NASA's Curiosity Rover rediscovered the Ancient Mars

NASA scientists are facing mars related problem. All past evidences show that there used to be water features on mars billions of years ago. Ancient sun was less warm than its today. Now scientists are researching hard to find how warm got heat to keep water unfrozen.

The scientists believe in a certain theory that mars atmosphere had greenhouse effects due to carbon dioxide that kept Martian surface warm. But, new data from Curiosity rover showed different results like there was not enough carbon 3.5 billion years ago that could kept water warm.

Curiosity discovered a rock from mars sediments that had microbes. Curiosity detected carbon minerals found in the rocks. The samples showed that mars could not have excessive carbon billions of years before.

The scientists found that it was difficult to have liquid water on mars even if carbon dioxide was hundred times more. Thomas Bristow of NASA's Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, California, is the lead author of the study.

He is also principal investigator for the Chemistry and Mineralogy (CheMin) instrument on Curiosity. His study was published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

The research team found that when in water CO2 combines with positive ions as magnesium or ferrous iron to make carbonate minerals, rock minerals in sample showed that charged ions were available that time. Some studies say that water wasn’t possible on mars billions of years before. 

But, NASA scientists are struggling to prove that mars had liquid water billions of years before. Scientists believe that there were lakes an drivers that got dried due to atmospheric changes and became sediments.

Scientists are trying to find carbonate on mars that caused CO2 on ancient mars. But,it’s still a mystery as scientists are unable to find carbonate from the orbit. They think that perhaps it’s covered with dust so they can’t see it.

According to new research, there used to be millibars of carbon dioxide when there were lakes on mars, and that made carbonate for Curiosity to detect it. Currently,there is 95 percent carbon on mars and less than 10 millibars.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

