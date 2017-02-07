 
 

2018 Dodge Durango SRT Packs 475hp Hemi V8

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 5:11am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Dodge Durango SRT packs 475hp Hemi V8
 

Durango SRT can reach 60mph in 4.4 seconds

Dodge has unveiled a new version of the Durango full-size SUV and this one will grab the attention of folks that want the ability to haul people and ass, it's called the Dodge Durango SRT. The first official look at the vehicle will come at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show on February 9.

Dodge says that this will be the fastest and most capable three-row SUV in its class and will have a NHRA certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and can reach 60mph from a dead stop in 4.4 seconds. The Durango SRT also has plenty of utility to go with its performance with the ability to tow 8,600 pounds.

Outside the SRT version gets a widebody eterior design and functional SRT hood with a center air inlet duct that is flanked by heat extractors. The SRT Durango also gets a new front fascia and lower valance with cold-air ducts and LED fog lamps. The seats are standard leather and suede and demonic red laguna leather is available along with carbon-fiber trim.

All buyers of the Durango SRT will get a one-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving. The Durango SRT will hit dealerships in Q4 2017. That big V8 engine makes 470 lb-ft of torque and power goes to all four wheels. The SUV also has SRT drive modes for sport, auto, track, snow, tow, ECO, and valet modes. Dodge hasn't announced pricing, but don't expect this SUV to come cheap.

