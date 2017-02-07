SpaceX Plans to Launch Falcon 9 Rockets Every Two to Three Weeks

SpaceX is raring to go. Its Falcon 9 rockets will be launched every fortnight or every three weeks within a short period of time. This is the fastest rate since the whole business got off the ground in 2010.

Soon a brand new launch pad will be put in place in Florida. It will take seven days to build this new launch pad. This development has occurred five months after the explosion of one of its rockets which was carrying a costly satellite.

Up until now, SpaceX has launched just one rocket after the fiasco. Things have been rather subdued since that fateful day in time when the rocket burst into flames.

This was for obvious reasons. Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Motors, is overseeing this process of the company’s re-entry in the race for space. It is time the company reverted to its previous launch rates which were extant before the explosion.

The explosion had completely destroyed the $200 million Israeli satellite which was set up in piggyback manner on the rocket. Also the launch pad was burnt to a crisp.

The repair work that is being done should not cost too much though. It is less than the nominal rate of $100 million which is the amount which a new launch pad costs.

SpaceX execs, under the able leadership and guidance of Elon Musk, are busy making improvements to the rocket engines. They are being changed with performativity and security in mind.

The Falcon 9’s turbopump will also undergo revision. Cracks in the rocket engines will be done away with since it was here in particular that the original issue happened to arise in the first place.

NASA plans to allow SpaceX to take astronauts back and forth between the earth and the ISS. This will be feasible by the time 2018 arrives, according to Reuters. SpaceX has a rival in the form of the United Launch Alliance.

Especially the matter of cracks in the rocket engines is what needs to be fixed and that too as soon as possible. The reputation of SpaceX rests on this premise.

If it is able to meet the goals set before it, well and good. Otherwise there is no shortage of competitor agencies and rivals which may snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.