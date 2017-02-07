 
 

NASA To Develop First Commercial Airlock On International Space Station

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 5:59am CST

 

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station
NASA has accepted a proposal from NanoRacks to develop the first commercially funded airlock on the space station. NASA anticipates the airlock will launch on a commercial resupply mission for integration in 2019, and will be located on a port in the space station’s Tranquility module. Credits: NanoRacks
 

NASA expands emerging space economy with a commercial airlock

ISS allowed NASA to do deep research on space and technology to add up in human exploration. ISS also supports the future space economy in low earth orbit.

During past years, small satellites’ payloads have increased by commercial customers. Deployment of cuestas also increased in recent years. Recently, NASA received a proposal from NanoRacks to create first airlock on space station funded by commercial customers, and accepted it.

NASA declared that it plans to use ISS for commercial purpose to get more data, and it will also develop a new economy in low earth orbit for various researches on space, technology as well as human and cargo transportation, explained Sam Scimemi, director, ISS Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.  He also said that the new airlock will allow different communities to experiment and create opportunities in space for commercial clients.

The airlock will also support different external playloads other than CubeSats and small satellites.

NanoRack announced that it will also partner with Boeing on Feb 6, 2017 to create airlock as another plan. NanoRacks signed an agreement with NASA in 2016 according to Space Act to install airlock to use the ISS commercially and for different researchers and technological demonstrations.

Commercial payloads will be deployed through airlock and CASIS,Center for the Advancement of Science in Spaceand NASA’s manager of the U.S. National Laboratory on will coordinate the process. On the other hand non NASA funded palyloads for US National Lab will subject to the vetting process established by CASIS.

NASA announced that the airlock will launch a mission in 2019 for commercial resupply and will locate on Tranquility the port of the station. It would be a separate port that will be used for commercial purpose. The model will have first data to explore deep space.

The two best examples of use of ISS includ eNanoRacks Airlock and Beam,Bigelow Expandable Activity Module. NASA also asked several private sectors if they want to use the space station resources including the ports

