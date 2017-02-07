Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego will release the first full trailer for Lego Ninjago Movie on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Warner Bros. Pictures just dropped a 25 second teaser for the Lego Ninjago movie on Youtube.

The Lego Ninjago movie will be in theaters in September. First up for Lego fans is the the Lego Batman movie, coming to a theater near you this weekend.

The Lego Ninjago Movie, directed by Charlie Bean and written by Dan and Kevin Hageman, Kevin Chesley and Bryan Shukoff. It is the second spin-off from the 2014 film The Lego Movie besides the Lego Batman Movie. It stars the voices of Dave Franco, Michael Peña, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, and Jackie Chan.

Lego Ninjago Movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 22, 2017.

The Lego Ninjago sets have already an elaborate TV show and mobile games that support the Lego created universe.