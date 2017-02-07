 
 

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 8:13am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased
 

The teaser for the first Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer just appeared.

Lego will release the first full trailer for Lego Ninjago Movie on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Warner Bros. Pictures just dropped a 25 second teaser for the Lego Ninjago movie on Youtube. 

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The Lego Ninjago movie will be in theaters in September. First up for Lego fans is the the Lego Batman movie, coming to a theater near you this weekend.

The Lego Ninjago Movie, directed by Charlie Bean and written by Dan and Kevin Hageman, Kevin Chesley and Bryan Shukoff. It is the second spin-off from the 2014 film The Lego Movie besides the Lego Batman Movie. It stars the voices of Dave Franco, Michael Peña, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, and Jackie Chan.

Lego Ninjago Movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 22, 2017.

The Lego Ninjago sets have already an elaborate TV show and mobile games that support the Lego created universe.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

15 hours ago, 5:53pm CST

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

21 hours ago, 11:26am CST

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

1 day ago, 8:45am CST

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

4 days ago, 8:09am CST

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

57 minutes ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

Robots Predicted to Replace 250,000 British Public Jobs soon

Robots Predicted to Replace 250,000 British Public Jobs soon

1 hour ago

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

1 hour ago

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

3 hours ago

Granddad, World&#039;s Oldest Zoo Fish, Dies at Shedd Aquarium

World's Oldest Fish Granddad Dies at Shedd Aquarium

3 hours ago

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

3 hours ago

SpaceX Plans to Launch Falcon 9 Rockets Every Two to Three Weeks

SpaceX Plans to Launch Falcon 9 Rockets Every Two to Three Weeks

3 hours ago

Vizio settles FTC suit for $2.2 million

Vizio settles FTC suit for $2.2 million

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Movie News

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

15 hours ago, 5:53pm CST

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

21 hours ago, 11:26am CST

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

1 day ago, 8:45am CST

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

4 days ago, 8:09am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

57 minutes ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook