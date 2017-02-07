Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

A study by Parsemus Foundation that looked into the effects of Vasalgel in male monkeys was published in a scientific journal recently. It is basically a hormonal contraceptive, the effects of which can be reversed with ease.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

The polymer hydrogel acts by having a dampening effect on sperm in the vas deferens. The injections of this gel in male monkeys prevented them from making the females pregnant.

While female contraception has advanced beyond the imagination of science and scientists, male contraception have remained pretty much the same over the course of the 20th century.

Apart from the use of condoms and the withdrawal of the male intromittent organ before inseminating the female cavity, no other means of preventing conception actually exists.

Reversible contraceptives for males are few and far between. Vasectomy is a permanent procedure so it doesn’t count. The majority of males would be curious about using a novel contraceptive.

20% of couples use current means of male contraception. While research on this front is taking place at a rapid pace, no new products for males have been seen on the marketplace shelves.

Men commonly avoid hormonal contraceptives. They don’t want to face the side effects which are nasty. Yet ultimately a way through may be found on a hormonal level in the future.

Also such male contraceptives will be very useful in zoos especially among primates. Trials of Vasalgel in monkeys showed positive results thereby raising the hopes of scientists regarding the use of this gel in human beings.

The benefits for monkeys are there. Whether in the future, human beings will benefit from this gel is a moot question. Seven of the 16 monkeys which were experimented on were shifted to an environment of female monkeys.

The monitoring showed that Vasalgel is a potent male contraceptive. Since the proof of the pudding lies in the eating, the application of this male contraceptive gel in human beings is something the scientists are looking forward to with great interest and curiosity. It will in fact be an acid test of whether what works in monkeys also works in human beings or not.