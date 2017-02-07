 
 

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 8:17am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control
Getty Images
  • Positive Trials of Male Contraceptive Gel take Place in Monkeys lending Hope for Future Application in Humans
 

The positive results of trials of male contraceptive gel have taken place in monkeys. This has lent hope to scientists for the future application of this gel in humans.

A study by Parsemus Foundation that looked into the effects of Vasalgel in male monkeys was published in a scientific journal recently. It is basically a hormonal contraceptive, the effects of which can be reversed with ease.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

The polymer hydrogel acts by having a dampening effect on sperm in the vas deferens. The injections of this gel in male monkeys prevented them from making the females pregnant. 

While female contraception has advanced beyond the imagination of science and scientists, male contraception have remained pretty much the same over the course of the 20th century.

Apart from the use of condoms and the withdrawal of the male intromittent organ before inseminating the female cavity, no other means of preventing conception actually exists.

Reversible contraceptives for males are few and far between. Vasectomy is a permanent procedure so it doesn’t count. The majority of males would be curious about using a novel contraceptive. 

20% of couples use current means of male contraception. While research on this front is taking place at a rapid pace, no new products for males have been seen on the marketplace shelves.

Men commonly avoid hormonal contraceptives. They don’t want to face the side effects which are nasty. Yet ultimately a way through may be found on a hormonal level in the future.

Also such male contraceptives will be very useful in zoos especially among primates. Trials of Vasalgel in monkeys showed positive results thereby raising the hopes of scientists regarding the use of this gel in human beings. 

The benefits for monkeys are there. Whether in the future, human beings will benefit from this gel is a moot question. Seven of the 16 monkeys which were experimented on were shifted to an environment of female monkeys.

The monitoring showed that Vasalgel is a potent male contraceptive. Since the proof of the pudding lies in the eating, the application of this male contraceptive gel in human beings is something the scientists are looking forward to with great interest and curiosity. It will in fact be an acid test of whether what works in monkeys also works in human beings or not. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

2 hours ago

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

3 hours ago

Granddad, World&#039;s Oldest Zoo Fish, Dies at Shedd Aquarium

World's Oldest Fish Granddad Dies at Shedd Aquarium

3 hours ago

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

3 hours ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

1 hour ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

Robots Predicted to Replace 250,000 British Public Jobs soon

Robots Predicted to Replace 250,000 British Public Jobs soon

1 hour ago

SpaceX Plans to Launch Falcon 9 Rockets Every Two to Three Weeks

SpaceX Plans to Launch Falcon 9 Rockets Every Two to Three Weeks

3 hours ago

Vizio settles FTC suit for $2.2 million

Vizio settles FTC suit for $2.2 million

3 hours ago

How Carnivorous Plants Developed Taste for Meat?

How Carnivorous Plants Developed Taste for Meat?

4 hours ago

2018 Dodge Durango SRT packs 475hp Hemi V8

2018 Dodge Durango SRT packs 475hp Hemi V8

4 hours ago

Electrolux gobbles up appliance maker Anova

Electrolux gobbles up appliance maker Anova

4 hours ago

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

Leaked Galaxy S8 and LG G6 cases give up details on devices

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Science News

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

HawkSpex Smartphone App Reveals What is Inside Objects

2 hours ago

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

Scientists Explain Why Sun’s Surface Rotates Slower than its Core

3 hours ago

Granddad, World&#039;s Oldest Zoo Fish, Dies at Shedd Aquarium

World's Oldest Fish Granddad Dies at Shedd Aquarium

3 hours ago

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

NASA to Develop First Commercial Airlock on International Space Station

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

1 hour ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook