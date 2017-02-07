7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

When it is late at night and you can't really fall asleep, what do you do? For most of us, the answer is that we go to Wikipedia to read about everything from sandwiches to the serial killer that will haunt our dreams that night. Wikipedia has been around since 2001, and most of us will admit that we've learned more from randomly clicking around videos than we did in school.

But what happens if you run out of weird Wikipedia pages to read? Well, that is almost impossible, but it can seem like you've read all of the "interesting" Wikipedia pages.

That isn't true - in fact, some of the most interesting pages don't get a lot of views. Here are seven to check out during your next late night reading binge:

1. The Demon Core

The Demon Core is a spherical core of plutonium that was housed in New Mexico's Los Alamos lab in 1945. It was responsible for the death of two scientists. The core, which had two hemispheres, had to be kept separate as if they were to connect it would form a critical mass. One physicist , Louis Slotin, decided to put a thin screwdriver blade to wiggle them, and it didn't turn out great.

2. Utsuro Bune

In Japanese, Utsuro Bune means "hollow ship" and describes a strange vessel made from polished brass and crystal. It washed ashore the east coast of Japan in 1803. On the ship, they found a woman who was extremely beautiful, but she was rather strange looking. They weren't able to communicate with her because she didn't speak any languages that were known at the time.

Many people believe this to be one of the earliest documented encounters with an alien species.

3. The 1958 Lituya Bay megatsunami

On July 9, 1958, Lituya Bay, which is in Alaska, was hit by an absolutely massive earthquake the sent 30 million cubic meters of rock into the sea and created what is known as the largest tsunami in recorded history. It created a wave that was over 30 meters high. A local couple was on their sailboat and they were actually able to ride the wave and live.

While this one isn't scary, it is interesting to think about the physics.

4. Toynbee Tiles

These tiles may look unassuming at first, but there is a mystery here. All of the tiles are handmade and have been popping up in the United States and South America since the 1980s - but no one knows where they come from or why they exist. They are about the size of a license plate and usually say something about the 1980s Stanley Kubrick/Arthur C. Clarke film 2001, though some new ones make political statements.

It is suggested that there have been some copy-cats.

5. Cicada 3301

Cicada 3301 is a strange Wikipedia article that might play with your mind, but it is definitely interesting. No one really knows where it came from, though some suspect it is someone who works or has worked within the CIA or NSA. They post complex and sometimes scary puzzles in what has been called "the most elaborate and mysterious puzzle of the internet age."

Currently, they are working to recruit people to help with codebreaking and hacking projects.

6. The Beale Cipher Mystery

The Beale Cipher is a cryptic set of papers that date to 1885. They have been written in a cryptic numerical cipher that is said to hide the whereabouts of three tons of buried gold and silver. It is said to be in a secret location in Virginia where Thomas J. Beale hid them. Only one text has been deciphered so far, but it only gave its general location (Bedford County) and what was hidden.

Sounds like a National Treasure movie.

7. The Vela Incident

It is surprising that most people haven't heard about The Vela Incident because it may have been nuclear tests. In 1979, an American Vela satellite spotted a "double flash" of light near Prince Edward Island. No one knew what the flashes were, though they are common when someone is nuclear testing.

But who was it, and why were they testing a nuclear bomb? No national government has even claimed it.