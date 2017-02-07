Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga has grasped the headlines with her stellar 13 minutes long performance at Houston's NRG Stadium during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The artist did everything from actually jumping off the stadium’s roof, being suspended by cords and flying over the audience, singing and performing on one hit after the other including "Just Dance," "Bad Romance," "Poker Face"; and making a statement of equality and inclusion. The star has been praised by fans, contemporaries and political personalities alike and that is not all.

Just hours after the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lady Gaga posted a GIF of herself on the poster of the official Joanne World Tour. In the animated poster, she is wearing glasses that have the album’s name flashing in them in neon pink which is the official color for the album.

The official announcement for the Joanne World Tour has also been made and the official dates for the tour have already been posted on her official website.

Joanne is Lady Gaga’s fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Joanna World Tour will be her first as a solo headlining artist since 2014. Her last seven-month 2014 tour behind ARTPOP pulled in $83 million from 920,088 tickets sold at 74 performances.

The tour is set to kick off at August 1st at Vancouver, British Columbia. It will range all through America hitting San Francisco's AT&T Park, Chicago's Wrigley Field, New York's Citi Field and Boston's Fenway Park.

She will then fly off to Canada from where she will perform concerts in Europe and will finish the last leg of her concert back in the U.S. which will end in December.