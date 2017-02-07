 
 

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 10:04am CST

 

  • Sleeping Reduces the Brain’s Size which Surprisingly is Not Bad at All
 

Sleeping reduces the brain’s size which surprisingly is not a bad thing at all. In fact, it may just be good for health.

To sleep after a hectic day full of conflicts and challenges is indeed a blessing. Yet did you know that the very act of sleep shrinks neural links. This is exactly what a novel study proves.

During shuteye, the time is utilized to reduce the synapses which are the bonds between neurons by 20%, according to LiveScience. Thus the synapses get a much-needed rest and they become ready to take on the challenges that the next day will bring. 

This alternation of wear and tear as well as rest and relaxation ultimately make the synapses grow tougher and more tenacious with the passage of time.

As the individual’s brain learns new experiences, it also evolves and advances in its cognitive skills and intellectual functions. If this reset mechanism and synaptic homeostasis were not to exist, the synapses would face imminent burnout.

They would also be subject to information overload. This is a similar scenario to a set of sockets with too many electric gadgets plugged into them.    

It looks like sleep is the ideal time in which to rejuvenate and renovate the synapses. During the daytime, the stimuli that impinge on the senses of the individual are not within his or her control.

So it is overall a stressful situation. It is only during the night when the sweet soothing balm of sleep allows human beings to let out a sigh of relief.

Sleep is truly restorative in its very nature. Renormalization and an emptying of the toxins that have accumulated throughout the course of the day is what occurs in sleep.  

Sleep is something during which we are heedless and careless about the outer environment. The shrinking of synapses was noticed in mice by scientists.

Now they know that the same process occurs in human beings. Sleep in short is the price we pay for our ability to learn new things. Our very culture and civilization and status as superior types of animals is due to the great restorer that is sleep.

The synapses are also pruned during sleep. Thus we learn that sleep is not a waste of time. It has its functional importance and although much of its intricacies still remain a mystery, it is very important for physical and psychological well-being. 

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

