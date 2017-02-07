Elon Musk’s SpaceX And Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Motors are going to take the side of firms that stand in opposition to Trump’s immigrant ban. Over 97 business organizations furthered this agenda by signing a petition.

These companies are gathering their strength and resources to support a Washington lawsuit that is against Trump’s actions. The immigrant ban is supposed to end the entry of millions of immigrants from seven Muslim countries.

According to Trump, “We don’t want them here”. He says that the US and its people need time to figure out these countries which are hotbeds of terrorism.

Trump’s executive orders have been temporarily stopped. Yet he will most likely have his way if it is even remotely possible. Trump likes to have his own way in things. It is a case of “my way or the highway”.

Musk is striving to influence the new POTUS and if he knows how to play his cards right, he just might gain some leverage with Trump. That is because Elon Musk is a member of the advisory council set up by Trump after entering the White House.

A Tesla spokesperson told The Verge in a statement that “as soon as we saw the brief this morning, we insisted on being added.”

29 other conglomerates joined the ranks of SpaceX and Tesla Motors. These include among their ranks: Adobe, HP, Bungie and Slack. Other companies have filed their own objections to the prejudicial attitude that the immigrant ban seems to reek of.

The stiff resistance to this however comes from some right wing organizations which happen to be die-hard supporters of Trump’s plans to make America great again.

The world is becoming one under the forces of globalization and technological innovation. Yet when walls are built between cultures, it upsets this trend which is the one and only hope for an otherwise bewildered humanity.