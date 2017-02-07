 
 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX And Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 10:27am CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump&#039;s Immigration Ban
Getty Images
  • SpaceX and Tesla Motors are Opposed to Trump’s Immigration Ban under the Leadership of Elon Musk
 

The firms SpaceX and Tesla Motors are opposed to Trump’s immigration ban under the able and competent leadership of Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Motors are going to take the side of firms that stand in opposition to Trump’s immigrant ban. Over 97 business organizations furthered this agenda by signing a petition.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

These companies are gathering their strength and resources to support a Washington lawsuit that is against Trump’s actions. The immigrant ban is supposed to end the entry of millions of immigrants from seven Muslim countries. 

According to Trump, “We don’t want them here”. He says that the US and its people need time to figure out these countries which are hotbeds of terrorism.

Trump’s executive orders have been temporarily stopped. Yet he will most likely have his way if it is even remotely possible. Trump likes to have his own way in things. It is a case of “my way or the highway”.

Musk is striving to influence the new POTUS and if he knows how to play his cards right, he just might gain some leverage with Trump. That is because Elon Musk is a member of the advisory council set up by Trump after entering the White House.   

A Tesla spokesperson told The Verge in a statement that “as soon as we saw the brief this morning, we insisted on being added.”

29 other conglomerates joined the ranks of SpaceX and Tesla Motors. These include among their ranks: Adobe, HP, Bungie and Slack. Other companies have filed their own objections to the prejudicial attitude that the immigrant ban seems to reek of.

The stiff resistance to this however comes from some right wing organizations which happen to be die-hard supporters of Trump’s plans to make America great again.

The world is becoming one under the forces of globalization and technological innovation. Yet when walls are built between cultures, it upsets this trend which is the one and only hope for an otherwise bewildered humanity. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

1 day ago, 6:14am CST

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

4 days ago, 6:27am CST

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

4 days ago, 5:15am CST

Microsoft Wants Exemption for Workers and Students from Trump&#039;s Muslim Ban

Microsoft Wants Exemption for Workers and Students from Trump's Muslim Ban

4 days ago, 12:27am CST

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

13 minutes ago

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

22 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

26 minutes ago

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

29 minutes ago

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

53 minutes ago

LG Watch Style live images leaked

LG Watch Style live images leaked

56 minutes ago

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

1 hour ago

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

2 hours ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

2 hours ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Political News

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

1 day ago, 6:14am CST

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

4 days ago, 6:27am CST

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

4 days ago, 5:15am CST

Microsoft Wants Exemption for Workers and Students from Trump&#039;s Muslim Ban

Microsoft Wants Exemption for Workers and Students from Trump's Muslim Ban

4 days ago, 12:27am CST

More Latest Political News Stories



Latest News

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

13 minutes ago

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

22 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

26 minutes ago

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

29 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook