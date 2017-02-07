 
 

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step Out For Annual Luncheon

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 10:45am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon
Credit: Getty Images
  • Oscar Nominees Step out Before the Big Event for the annual Nominees Luncheon
 

Oscar nominated contenders attend the star studded Oscar Annual Nominees’ Luncheon before the Oscar ceremony

Before the final event, where the trophies are handed out to the winners, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences host an annual luncheon to host the nominated contenders from all categories. It is a semi-formal event for all the nominated contender to meet each other in a light hearted environment with good food and wine and conversation.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The luncheon honors all the nominees each year before one from each category becomes a winner. The Academy luncheon was held in L.A. this Monday and the Oscar nominated actors and other came out to celebrate their nominations.

Among them were the stars from the four acting categories as well. Emma Stone, who has won big this year, looked sophisticated in a blue silk pantsuit while her co-star Ryan Gosling wore a black and white jacket.

Casey Affleck kept it casual for the luncheon with a casual grey jacket over blue pants while his co-star from Manchester by the Sea, Oscar nominated Michelle Williams opted for a stylish chrome dress.

Viola Davis was all smiles in a white and red plaid dress with matching heels. Natalie Portman still looked classy in a black dress and a beautiful pregnant belly. Nicole Kidman wore a white skirt and coat finished with a broad, silver belt while her co-star Dev Patel from Lion opted for a classic black suit.

Moana’s music director, Lin Manuel Miranda who is just one Oscar win away from EGOT status attended the luncheon in a blue suit. Moonlight nominee Naomi Harris wore a nude dress with black fringe bodice while her co-star Mahershala Ali wore a dapper stripped suit.

Viggo Mortensen also opted to go for a simple yet stylish suit. Octavia Spencer added spice with a stylish, floral print jacket over her white pants and blue shirt while Ruth Negga went vintage with a yellow, collared top over black, leather skirt.

The nominees also posted for the annual nominee roster picture which featured all the nominees from all categories this year. Academy President Cheryl Issac Boone said during her speech that, “This luncheon is a tradition and a chance to spend an hour to relax and reflect.

The photo is more than a snapshot. It is a signature milestone ensuring your place in movie history,” she said. “What a difference a year makes. Real progress has been made. When we expand our membership and reach out to be inclusive, we set a shiny example.”

She also called the attention to Trump’s executive ban on immigrant nominees which were stopped due to his executive order from attending this year’s ceremony.

She said, “Art has no borders and doesn’t belong to a single faith. Strong societies don’t censor art, they celebrate it. America should always be not a barrier but a beacon. All creative artist around the world are connected. Our work does not stop at borders, and borders cannot stop any of us.”

We just now have to wait and see just how political this year’s Oscar could get.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

32 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

45 minutes ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

8 hours ago

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

10 minutes ago

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump&#039;s Immigration Ban

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

19 minutes ago

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

41 minutes ago

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

48 minutes ago

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

1 hour ago

LG Watch Style live images leaked

LG Watch Style live images leaked

1 hour ago

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

1 hour ago

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

Male Contraceptive Vasalgel Successfully Provides Birth Control

2 hours ago

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

NES Classic in Stock at Walmart Stores, Updated

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Celebrity News

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

32 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

45 minutes ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

8 hours ago

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

10 minutes ago

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump&#039;s Immigration Ban

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

19 minutes ago

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

32 minutes ago

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

41 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook