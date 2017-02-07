Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

Before the final event, where the trophies are handed out to the winners, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences host an annual luncheon to host the nominated contenders from all categories. It is a semi-formal event for all the nominated contender to meet each other in a light hearted environment with good food and wine and conversation.

The luncheon honors all the nominees each year before one from each category becomes a winner. The Academy luncheon was held in L.A. this Monday and the Oscar nominated actors and other came out to celebrate their nominations.

Among them were the stars from the four acting categories as well. Emma Stone, who has won big this year, looked sophisticated in a blue silk pantsuit while her co-star Ryan Gosling wore a black and white jacket.

Casey Affleck kept it casual for the luncheon with a casual grey jacket over blue pants while his co-star from Manchester by the Sea, Oscar nominated Michelle Williams opted for a stylish chrome dress.

Viola Davis was all smiles in a white and red plaid dress with matching heels. Natalie Portman still looked classy in a black dress and a beautiful pregnant belly. Nicole Kidman wore a white skirt and coat finished with a broad, silver belt while her co-star Dev Patel from Lion opted for a classic black suit.

Moana’s music director, Lin Manuel Miranda who is just one Oscar win away from EGOT status attended the luncheon in a blue suit. Moonlight nominee Naomi Harris wore a nude dress with black fringe bodice while her co-star Mahershala Ali wore a dapper stripped suit.

Viggo Mortensen also opted to go for a simple yet stylish suit. Octavia Spencer added spice with a stylish, floral print jacket over her white pants and blue shirt while Ruth Negga went vintage with a yellow, collared top over black, leather skirt.

The nominees also posted for the annual nominee roster picture which featured all the nominees from all categories this year. Academy President Cheryl Issac Boone said during her speech that, “This luncheon is a tradition and a chance to spend an hour to relax and reflect.

The photo is more than a snapshot. It is a signature milestone ensuring your place in movie history,” she said. “What a difference a year makes. Real progress has been made. When we expand our membership and reach out to be inclusive, we set a shiny example.”

She also called the attention to Trump’s executive ban on immigrant nominees which were stopped due to his executive order from attending this year’s ceremony.

She said, “Art has no borders and doesn’t belong to a single faith. Strong societies don’t censor art, they celebrate it. America should always be not a barrier but a beacon. All creative artist around the world are connected. Our work does not stop at borders, and borders cannot stop any of us.”

We just now have to wait and see just how political this year’s Oscar could get.