 
 

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted In Sky Over Milwaukee

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 10:55am CST

 

AMS American Meteor Society Video Screenshot
  • A Blazing Sphere of Fire Appears on the Horizon in Milwaukee
 

A blazing sphere of fire appeared on the horizon in Milwaukee. It led to the skygazers having a field day.

A bright green fireball streaked across the sky in Milwaukee in the early morning of February 6th. It left debris in its wake that fell in Lake Michigan. Most of the falling debris probably burned up along the way thanks to friction with the atmosphere.

Over 220 individuals have reported the occurrence to the authorities of the American Meteorological Society (AMS). People living in Milwaukee and in the vicinity of Chicago, Illinois seem to have witnessed the occurrence. 

Other people in other places such as Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, Minnesota and Ontario also saw the strange and surreal event take place. Over a dozen video clips were posted online.

One of the denizens of the state of Illinois happened to capture some video footage of the fireball. He said that he was lucky to be able to view such a wonderful event which other people normally do not get a chance to view.

The exact location and expanse of the night sky in which the fireball moved was noted down after people and the authorities corroborated their individual observations.  

This meteor of sorts created a sonic boom which is the loud cracking sound that occurs when a moving object breaks the sound barrier. Many other fireballs and meteors do not create a sonic boom.

They disintegrate so fast that no time is left for the sonic boom to occur. Yet this one did and it was heard over a wide area.

The authorities said that the sonic boom of this meteor was equivalent to 10 tons of TNT being blown up. Scientists are busy studying this meteor and what transpired in its aftermath. It also appeared on the local radar facility. 

