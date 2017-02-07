Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

Super Bowl is just not a sporting event anymore. With millions of fan watching the game from around the country and the world, the televised event is a great opportunity for all major marketing including the movies industry to showcase their projects. This year’s Super Bowl was filled with trailers and teasers from upcoming movies.

Every year, various sites and public forums survey the popularity of ads among fans. The movie related sites like Fandango are especially dedicated to recording and surveying what trailers were the fans more receptive to on live TV and on the internet live streaming.

Fandango recorded in their survey that 85% of movie fans admitted that they paid attention to movie ads during the Super Bowl. Among a line-up of all the movies that featured their ads, the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was picked by the fans as their favorite.

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis reported the results of the survey in a statement, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 scored major points with fans during this year's Super Bowl by delivering a fun, action-packed teaser with plenty of rock 'n roll vibes and just enough Baby Groot to leave us all thirsting for more. Proving it's very much a movie for everyone, its Big Game spot clearly showed why it's one of this year's most anticipated films."

Variety also confirmed that the trailer has become the most talked about trailer of last night's Super Bowl festivities.The trailer was the second most popular trailer among all the trailer featured during the Super Bowl.

The movie trailer coming second to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer was 20th Century Fox's Logan, followed by Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Universal's The Fate Of the Furious, Paramount's Transformers: The Last Knight, Paramount's Ghost in the Shell, Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 2, Paramount's Baywatch, 20th Century Fox's A Cure For Wellness and Sony's Life.