 
 

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer

Posted: Feb 7 2017, 11:01am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Voted Best Super Bowl Trailer
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Super Bowl Trailer Voted the Second Best
 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 scores the second best trailer spot in the Super Bowl ads lineup by fans

Super Bowl is just not a sporting event anymore. With millions of fan watching the game from around the country and the world, the televised event is a great opportunity for all major marketing including the movies industry to showcase their projects. This year’s Super Bowl was filled with trailers and teasers from upcoming movies.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

Every year, various sites and public forums survey the popularity of ads among fans. The movie related sites like Fandango are especially dedicated to recording and surveying what trailers were the fans more receptive to on live TV and on the internet live streaming.

Fandango recorded in their survey that 85% of movie fans admitted that they paid attention to movie ads during the Super Bowl. Among a line-up of all the movies that featured their ads, the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was picked by the fans as their favorite.

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis reported the results of the survey in a statement, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 scored major points with fans during this year's Super Bowl by delivering a fun, action-packed teaser with plenty of rock 'n roll vibes and just enough Baby Groot to leave us all thirsting for more. Proving it's very much a movie for everyone, its Big Game spot clearly showed why it's one of this year's most anticipated films."

Variety also confirmed that the trailer has become the most talked about trailer of last night's Super Bowl festivities.The trailer was the second most popular trailer among all the trailer featured during the Super Bowl.

The movie trailer coming second to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer was 20th Century Fox's Logan, followed by Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Universal's The Fate Of the Furious, Paramount's Transformers: The Last Knight, Paramount's Ghost in the Shell, Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 2, Paramount's Baywatch, 20th Century Fox's A Cure For Wellness and Sony's Life.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

2 hours ago

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

17 hours ago, 5:53pm CST

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

23 hours ago, 11:26am CST

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

1 day ago, 8:45am CST

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

5 minutes ago

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

15 minutes ago

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

25 minutes ago

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump&#039;s Immigration Ban

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

34 minutes ago

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

Katy Perry Will Perform at Grammy Awards 2017

47 minutes ago

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

Sleeping Shrinks Your Brain

57 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga Announces Joanne World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

1 hour ago

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

7 Weirdest Wikipedia Pages To Read Now

1 hour ago

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

Sony announces Boost Mode feature for PS4 Pro

1 hour ago

LG Watch Style live images leaked

LG Watch Style live images leaked

1 hour ago

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

1 hour ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Latest Movie News

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

Lego Ninjago Movie Trailer Teased

2 hours ago

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

10 Most Exciting YA Books Rumored to be Coming to the Big Screen

17 hours ago, 5:53pm CST

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

Haley Bennett to Play Catwoman in Gotham City Sirens

23 hours ago, 11:26am CST

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

Split Tops Third Weekend at the Box Office Leaving Rings Behind

1 day ago, 8:45am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

A Bright Green Meteor Spotted in Sky Over Milwaukee

5 minutes ago

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

Oscars 2017 Nominees Step out for Annual Luncheon

15 minutes ago

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

Note Left in Airplane Bathroom Saves Teen from Trafficking

25 minutes ago

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump&#039;s Immigration Ban

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Join Amicus Brief Against Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

34 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook