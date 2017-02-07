Wonder Woman International TV Spot Released After Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl is one of the prime events of the year where everything from entertainment to hygiene products try to get their ads featured. Special ads are developed by companies for events while many movies and TV shows release teasers and brief trailers during the commercials as well.

There were a lot of big banner movies that released their trailers and teasers during the Super Bowl. Among them were Pirates of the Caribbean 5, Fast 8, Baywatch, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and so many more.

One trailer remained missing from the roster and that was the much awaited summer flick from DCEU, Wonder Woman. The trailer of the super heroine movie starring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman was released one day after the Super Bowl, making a statement of its own.

The 2nd TV trailer of the Wonder Woman movie features Gal Gadot as the Amazonian Princess Diana who is seen walking across the Lourve, looking at an old picture of herself with her World War team and at a laptop screen suggesting that she is in present day.

We hear her voice saying that she wanted to save this world, this beautiful world. We see her in her princess warrior attire at a cliff looking at something crash into the water. By the end of her monologue, she jumps into the sea to rescue Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.

We hear her say that the closer you get, the more you get to see the great darkness within. We see soldiers docking their ships on the island and the warriors of the island coming in on horses, wielding weapons.

A brief scene of battle follows in which one of Diana’s fellow warriors gets shot and it is assumed that she falls to her death. Diana is heard saying that she learned that the hard way long time ago. We see Steve being presented in the royal room where he tells the Amazonians that his mission is to stop the war which will end all wars.

We see him walking towards a lab in which gaseous weapons are being developed. We see a woman with a half faced mask whom we can assume to be the villain throwing a bomb which causes a massive explosion. He tells them that if they think that the war won’t affect them, they are wrong. Diana tells her mother that she cannot stand by while innocent lives are lost and we see her seeing her iconic costume. We are then transported to the war-ridden city.

Upon interrogation, Steve introduces Diana as his secretary and in a parallel scene, we see Diana saving his life from a shooter. She fight off five men at once in the following sequence. We hear her say that it is our sacred duty to defend the world and that is what she is going to do. She walks up to a firing squad and finds out defends herself with her armour. In the following montage, we see Diana and Steve in different scenarios including a very romantic one and scenes from war.

In the post title scene, we see Diana in a dressing shop where she comments on the inconvenience of the skirted suit that she is offered to try on for fighting. The lady in the dress making shop elaborates that they fight with their principles and used occasional hand tactics if required.

The movie is set to release in June in Real D, 3-D and IMAX format. The movie has gathered much hype among fans as DCEU and Warner Bros. hope to make Wonder Woman a success over the summer.