Valentine's Gift Ideas For When You're Really Broke

Everyone is in a bit of a rut right now, trying to save up all the money we have so that we can make it through another month. Since Christmas has just passed, many of us are still paying off credit card bills and trying to stay afloat. Still, you know that you do have to get something romantic for your significant other for Valentine's day, even if it isn't a diamond ring or a weekend getaway.

So what can you get that will still show how much you care about that person without breaking the bank? Of course, you can always go down the homemade meal route or the dinner and movies, but you may want to be more creative than that. Here are some ideas for inexpensive Valentine's Day gifts that won't break the bank:

Books

For someone who enjoys reading and books, getting a book for Valentine's Day can be one of the most romantic motions you can make. Find an old classic that tells a love story that stands the test of time (think Pride and Prejudice, Jane Eyre, A Walk to Remember, or anything else that fits into what that person likes to read and can relate to your love). Then, write a little note inside the cover telling your beloved why it reminds you of that person.

If that doesn't seem like something your significant other would like, consider getting one of those "fill in" books where you can personalize it to your heart's content.

Activity Guides

If you are feeling a little crafty, consider making a gift. Not only will this one cut down on how much you spend, but you can put a lot of thought into it. All you have to do is think of things the two of you like to do together - from going to the movies to taking a walk to going to a museum. Then throw in some things that you want to do but can't ever find the time to do.

Go onto Pinterest and find a guide to make something that will help you pick out your next date. You can write your ideas on popsicle sticks, write them on slips of paper to put in a jar, or even make an online generator so that the next time you're bored, you can do something for fun.

Make sure to leave a few blank so that your loved one can write some things in.

Monthly Boxes

So you might not have a lot of money now, but you do have a few dollars to spare each month. Consider getting your significant other a monthly subscription box. There are many, many options out there that cost anywhere from $5.99 per month to $60 per quarter. You can get make-up, food, books, clothing, alcohol, or even nerd-themed items. Each month you'll pay out a little and your significant other will be reminded how much you love them.

These are just a few ideas to get your mind moving - there are certainly many other things you can get that will let your significant other know that you appreciate him or her.