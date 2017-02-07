Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

Elon Musk surely is a busy man with a busier firm under his name. The company is extremely busy in producing the upcoming Model 3 in order to make sure that all the customers get their pre-booked cars on time.

This is the reason they have been given most of the time in getting this model to completion. However, Tesla is currently working on its Semi electric truck as well which will be Tesla’s first ever conventional and commercial truck to be prepared by the company.

The truck was announced for the first time, last year when Elon Musk surprised everyone by Master Plan Part 2. He then disclosed the concept of the new semi-truck business, which the company was supposed to indulge in.

According to Electrek, Elon Musk also confirmed that the Tesla Semi is getting developed in a pretty good. However we should not be expecting this truck to come soon as the main focus of company is to fulfill the orders of Model 3.

When Musk was asked about the progress of the Semi Truck, he confirmed that the development was going in the right direction however Model 3 is company’s “Overwhelming Priority”.

Musk had announced a number of vehicle programs in company’s new “Master Plan Part 2”. As Tesla has made over 400,000 reservations for the Model 3, thus the company is making sure that all customers get all the orders on time.

According to this new comment by Musk we can say with surety that Tesla Semi is going to get a good amount of production time in the coming future. Thus we might be seeing the new Semi Truck soon.