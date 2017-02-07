2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

The new and upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 is the limited volume V12 powered semi-convertible version of the G-Class model. The jeep has been recently leaked online however its official debut is going to be held in Geneva Motor Show which is going to start in early March.

An image of the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 was posted by a Russian journalist along with a video on his Instagram account, Automailru, which showed the new G650 that will debut in Geneva Motor Show.

This is going to be a very well managed and greatly upgraded variant of the 38 years old original military based off roader. This model is a special edition and limited edition one which is the reason, it will come with a number of lavish features.

We don’t know much about the details of the car but we do know that the Maybach which was launched in the year 2007 was a 4x4 2 vehicles with Landaulet features, according to AutoCar. Along with that it has a folding roof that can be folded electrically when needed and goes over the rear seats.

The new 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 looks pretty much similar to that of a G500 4x4 2 however the center of B-pillars have been removed clearly to give a large space in the cabin. The cabin is covered with a strong looking multi-layered fabric hood. The hood can be opened and will have the ability to cover the rear positions.

It is speculated that it will have a 6.0 liter V 12 engine with AMG’s twin turbo charged engine. The engine will have the ability to produce 621bhp. It will have the ability to go from 0-62mph in 5.3 secs.