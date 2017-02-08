 
 

Apple To Launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds On Friday

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 12:34am CST

 

US tech giant Apple announced that BeatsX wireless earbuds will be available globally later this week.

BeatsX earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with "Fast Fuel", a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback.

"The earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalized fit and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability," Apple said in a statement.

BeatsX features optimized noise isolation, RemoteTalk allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri and also comes with variety of ear-tip options to offer personalized comfort. 

The Apple BeatX are listed for $149.95 on the Apple.com site. The BeatX are available in black and in white.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

