Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

US tech giant Apple announced that BeatsX wireless earbuds will be available globally later this week.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

BeatsX earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with "Fast Fuel", a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback.

"The earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalized fit and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability," Apple said in a statement.

BeatsX features optimized noise isolation, RemoteTalk allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri and also comes with variety of ear-tip options to offer personalized comfort.

The Apple BeatX are listed for $149.95 on the Apple.com site. The BeatX are available in black and in white.