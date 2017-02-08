See Artistic Images of Jupiter on JunoCam

Several artists get inspiration from NASA’s Juno spacecraft. Juno had JunoCam instrument being added by NASA to engage public by producing rough images of Jupiter. Citizen scientists can download these images and can edit them the way they want. Several people edited the images and recreated artistic images highlighting the clouds.

Most uploaded images are very artistic instead of scientific. The artists had edited them with beautiful colors filled in Jupiter clouds. In some art colleges, Jupiter images are also used as an art work. One such an image recently published online that has a cat in it. There is another image that’s a copy of Jimi Hendrix album cover.

The artists posted the images in the website of JunoCam. The specialists from Juno keep on updating the images on their website and they are free to download by the public. The website also allows visitors and artists to upload their creations.

The images uploaded by different artists on JunoCam website are really artistic and people love them, said Candy Hansen, a Juno co-investigator and head of the JunoCam team.

"It's really much more than we anticipated," Candy Hansen told Space.com, referring to artistic images of Jupiter present in the JunoCam gallery. "I love it. I'm not very artistic myself so when I see what other people come up with I'm just like, 'Wow! These people are so creative! Where did they get these ideas?' So I'm a big fan. "

Some of the creations are detailed, whereas some other images are simple and less attractive. One image has a giant cat who is trying to grab the Jupiter just like a child trying to catch a toy. The image named Space Cat inspired thousands of visitors

Juno flies closer to Jupiter that makes it easier for JunoCam to capture detailed and awesome images. No other spacecraft could fly so closer to Jupiter.

So, the images are very clear and give the complete detail of the Jupiter, making it easier for the visitors to recreate them in an artistic way. Lots of people are looking for more artistic images on the website.