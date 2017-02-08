 
 

Lamborghini To Start Production Of Urus SUV In April

  • Lamborghini to start producing new Vehicles in 2017
 

The CEO Dominicali said that 2017 will be a game changer for company

We are expecting to see a few spectacular things from Lamborghini in the year 2017. It was confirmed to Digital Trends by the CEO of Lamborghini, Stefano Dominicali that this year surely be an eventful one for the company and its customers. A number of vehicles which were just concepts a few months back will be turned in to reality soon by getting them in the production.

The company is going to get bigger than ever and is going to make an addition of a brand new SUV which is a Urus concept that was revealed in year 2012. Urus is the first SUV that will be produced by the company after they produced the LM002 which was a bold kind of SUV.

There are a few things that we know about Urus until now. One of the things is that it will be a twin turbo V8 engine SUV with a plug in hybrid system. However we are not really aware of the full specifications of thus hybrid power.

The CEO of Lamborghini just conformed that we won’t have to wait a lot for its specs to be revealed as the company is supposed to make the mass production of Urus in spring 2017. This is just a few weeks away.

According to the latest news, the pre-production model of the SUV will start arriving in market by April. This means that it is merely the matter of few weeks when the SUV will be delivered to its potential customers.

Lamborghini is currently busy with the making of Aventador and Huracane as well. We cannot expect a hybrid power Aventador any time soon in market however it was rumored as well.

