 
 

Honda Partners With Hitachi To Make EVs By 2030

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 2:33am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Honda Partners with Hitachi to Make EVs by 2030
Credit: Getty Images
  • Honda and Hitachi join hands in an Electric Motors Venture
 

Both of the companies will work on building the EV market

Honda Motors Co. which is looking forward to make most of the EVs in the world by 2030 has now join hands with Hitachi in a new venture. Both of these companies are going to work on a project that will aim towards making electric motors.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

The companies will make motors that will help in running the electric vehicles of the lineup prepared by Honda in the long run. As by the year 2030, Honda is planning to make 1/3 of its cars as electric cars, thus the companyis looking forward to resources that will help it in building an EV line up.

The company that will be establishes as a joint venture of these both will have a 51 percent share for Hitachi while 49 percent ownership will be given to Honda.

It is supposed to set up in July 2017. Both of the companies are going to invest a huge amount of 5 billion Yen which is equal to $44.5 million. The name of this venture is not finalized yet but we know for sure that will be established in Japan where it will also have its headquarters.

This project will also see some mass production of motors at Hitachi’s automotive plant in Kentucky and in China as well. This shows the company’s enthusiasm to fulfill the demand of electrified vehicles in market.

According to Automotive News, this project and particular alliance came in to being when finally Honda has let go of the stand along and work alone policy.

Most of the companies are gravitating towards EV module as they are working for the future vehicles that won’t have to fulfill the high demands of emission issues, safety modules and fuel efficient system thus making the EV industry a great profit market.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

37 minutes ago

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

1 hour ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

15 hours ago, 12:24pm CST

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

15 hours ago, 11:47am CST

See Artistic Images of Jupiter on JunoCam

See Artistic Images of Jupiter on JunoCam

1 hour ago

Two more top Twitter Executives Leave

Two more top Twitter Executives Leave

1 hour ago

Massive Undersea Landslide Discovered on Great Barrier Reef

Massive Undersea Landslide Discovered on Great Barrier Reef

1 hour ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

Here's Where to Find NES Classic In Stock

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

1 hour ago

43,000 Light Years Long Bridge of Stars Connects two Milky Way Satellite Galaxies

43,000 Light Years Long Bridge of Stars Connects two Milky Way Satellite Galaxies

2 hours ago

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

63-year-old Christie Brinkley Appears in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 hours ago

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

Apple to launch BeatsX Wireless Earbuds on Friday

2 hours ago

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

13 hours ago, 2:22pm CST

Trendy Baby Names for 2017

Trendy Baby Names for 2017

14 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered

14 hours ago, 1:07pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

Here's Where to Find NES Classic In Stock

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Cars & Vehicles

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

37 minutes ago

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

1 hour ago

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Leaked Ahead of its Debut at Geneva Motor Show

15 hours ago, 12:24pm CST

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Progress on New Electric Semi Truck

15 hours ago, 11:47am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

37 minutes ago

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

Lamborghini to Start Production of Urus SUV in April

1 hour ago

See Artistic Images of Jupiter on JunoCam

See Artistic Images of Jupiter on JunoCam

1 hour ago

Two more top Twitter Executives Leave

Two more top Twitter Executives Leave

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook